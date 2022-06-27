Hunter Schafer, from “Euphoria”, star signing of the prequel to “The Hunger Games”

The success of the “Hunger Games” saga is indisputable. Although the film project was the one that gave a certain boost to the original books, both versions were quite consumed and exalted by the public. A fictional story that went around the world, and that knew how to maintain the same discourse and power in each of its installments. This is why confidence is served in the face of “The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents.” This is the prequel to the story starring Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence on screen), who has just announced one of the big news about the project: actress Hunter Schafer, known for starring alongside Zendaya in “Euphoria”, in the role de Jules, will be part of the cast of this prequel, as reported by “Lionsgate”, producer and distributor of the saga.

In this prequel, Schafer will play Tigris Snow, the cousin and right-hand man of Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth, while in the other films he was played by Donald Sutherland. She is precisely this evil character whose story this new installment of “The Hunger Games” will focus on. Therefore, the film, which will be released on November 17, 2023takes place several decades before the adventures of Katniss Everdeen in the original saga, and will relate the ascent of coriolanus snow as the autocratic leader of the state of Panem.

Zendaya (L) and Hunter Schafer as Rue and Jules in the HBO series “Euphoria” PHOTO: hbo THE REASON

For her part, actress Rachel Zegler, winner of a Golden Globe this year for her role as Maria in the latest adaptation of the musical “West Side Story”, will play Lucy Gray Baird in this production. It would thus be the fifth film of “The Hunger Games”, the dystopian adventure film series based on the trilogy by American author Suzanne Collins.

The film will once again be directed by the veteran filmmaker responsible for the first installments, Francis Lawrence, together with his partners Nina Jacobson and Brad Simson. In this way, it will follow the same path as the dystopian books and tapes already released and known by the public: “The Hunger Games” was followed by “Catching Fire”, “Mockingjay” and, now, “Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents”. ”.