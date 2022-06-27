Entertainment

Hunter Schafer, from “Euphoria”, star signing of the prequel to “The Hunger Games”

Photo of James James41 mins ago
The success of the “Hunger Games” saga is indisputable. Although the film project was the one that gave a certain boost to the original books, both versions were quite consumed and exalted by the public. A fictional story that went around the world, and that knew how to maintain the same discourse and power in each of its installments. This is why confidence is served in the face of “The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents.” This is the prequel to the story starring Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence on screen), who has just announced one of the big news about the project: actress Hunter Schafer, known for starring alongside Zendaya in “Euphoria”, in the role de Jules, will be part of the cast of this prequel, as reported by “Lionsgate”, producer and distributor of the saga.

In this prequel, Schafer will play Tigris Snow, the cousin and right-hand man of Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth, while in the other films he was played by Donald Sutherland. She is precisely this evil character whose story this new installment of “The Hunger Games” will focus on. Therefore, the film, which will be released on November 17, 2023takes place several decades before the adventures of Katniss Everdeen in the original saga, and will relate the ascent of coriolanus snow as the autocratic leader of the state of Panem.

