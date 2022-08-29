Hunter Schafer will be in the new film of The Hunger Games

Stop everything! Hunter Schafer of euphoriajust got a major role for his career and join the new movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakesfrom Lionsgate and there is already more info about this project

It feels like thousands of years have passed between the last time we went to the movies to see Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen but this time we have great news for fans of the trilogy: Hunter Schafer, Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler join the cast that will give life to the new film from The Hunger Games, which will be a prequel to the story we already know. Also, Viola Davis will be the villain.

In accordance with Variety, Hunter Schafer will play Tigris Snow, the cousin and confidante of Coriolanus Snow (Blyth), who, as fans of The Hunger Gameswill one day mature into the autocratic ruler of the dystopian world of books and movies, a leader who has only a spoonful of psychopathy to go along with his suave demeanor.

Hunter shared the news from his Instagram stories where he reposted the film’s official account with this little preview.

More information about The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Finally, this August 16 we learned a little more about the new production, and even Vanity Fair posted the first image of Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler in character.

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird and Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Photography: Murray Close

According to the article accompanying the photograph, the film takes place 64 years before the original saga and follows Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), whom we will see as an ambitious young man who meets Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) and Dr. Volumnia Gaul (Viola Davis).

Rachel’s character is described as “anti-Katniss”, as she is “a musician, a performer, a lovely person…Snow had never met anyone like her.”

Visually, this project will also be very different from what we already knew about this universe. We can’t wait to see it at its premiere on November 17, 2023.

