Hunting for potential criminal, software scares the US – Chronicle

Arrest the guilty even before they commit the crimes. Minority Report’s nightmare future – the Tom Cruise film based (very loosely) from a short story by Philip K. Dick – was almost a reality in Los Angeles for a few years. The police of the city of angels, starting from 2019, has in fact collaborated with Voyager Labs, a leading company in exploiting artificial intelligence to fight crime, in order to create fake profiles on social networks and …

Arrest the guilty even before they commit the crimes. Minority Report’s nightmare future – the Tom Cruise film based (very loosely) from a short story by Philip K. Dick – was almost a reality in Los Angeles for a few years. The police of the city of angels, starting from 2019, has in fact collaborated with Voyager Labs, a leading company in exploiting artificial intelligence to fight crime, in order to create false profiles on social networks and identify people who could have committed crimes in an unspecified future.

The one created by Voyager Labs is not the only software that has been used by law enforcement in Los Angeles. In fact, until 2019, agents used Palantir – a secret application until a few years ago – to register people and neighborhoods. And until 2020 PredPol was also on the crest of the wave, a real computer system predicting the most likely areas in which crimes could have occurred. For the LAPD one can speak of a real obsession. Too bad that these software, in reality, accentuate the prejudices and oppressive behaviors against minorities: the statistics, the result of decades of arbitrary searches, suggested continuing to probe the neighborhoods with the highest concentration of African Americans. When these contracts were disclosed and it was discovered how the software worked, the Pandora’s box opened and the police, ended up in the storm, preferred to tear up the agreements with the IT companies.

Of all these programs, the one created by Voyager Labs is the most dystopian. The company promised it could use artificial intelligence to collect data on suspects and put their entire network of friends and acquaintances under surveillance. A chilling scenario. “The achievement of a perfect crime-free society actually leads us to observe the overturning of a fundamental constitutional and democratic principle. A person to be condemned – points out Gabriele Cruciata in Wired – must have committed a crime, the intention is not enough. . We need reasonable certainty, probability is not enough. If intention and probability were enough, more or less each of us would have ended up in jail at least once. And prisons would be full of potential criminals, which criminals are not. “