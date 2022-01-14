Hunting for the antibiotic Zithromax, stocks exhausted, but Aifa warns: «It is not needed for Covid. On the contrary, it creates problems »- Health and Wellness

ROME. The use of antibiotics against Covid is not part of the protocols or official recommendations, since it is about drugs that fight bacteria and not viruses.

But both for home care and in some hospitals, antibiotics are still used to counteract any bacterial infections associated with or that can occur in Covid patients.

Prescriptions, in particular for patients treated at home or the hoarding caused by the exponential increase in infections in recent weeks or even more for the fear that this happens, has led to a deficiency of azithromycin in Italian pharmacies. Lack that also concerns the generic drug, in addition to amoxicillin in association with clavulanic acid, also in the form of pediatric antibiotic in suspension, and acetylsalicylic acid limited to cardirene.

The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) he explained that “the current shortage of azithromycin does not derive from exports or other distributional anomalies, but from the prescription of the drug outside the intended indications”. By calling “everyone, prescribers and citizens, to responsibility to use antibiotic therapies only where indicated. Using antibiotics with care and prudence – Aifa continues – must be a commitment and a duty for everyone, from health professionals to the general population, as the main weapon in contrasting the problem of antibiotic resistance “.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Zithromax unavailable, Federfarma: “Against the coronavirus it is not necessary, it has been amply demonstrated” “It is an antibacterial drug, Covid is a virus. It should be prescribed instead in case of overt bacterial pneumonia”

Not only that: the Agency reiterated that “azithromycin, and no antibiotic in general, is approved, much less recommended, for the treatment of Covid, strongly discouraging its use”. Federfarma, for its part, wrote to the Ministry of Health and Aifa to confirm the impact that the shortcomings, already reported by the agency itself, are having on the territory, and “offered the agency its collaborative support to guide the citizen to a proper use of the antibiotic, also in light of the worrying phenomenon of antibiotic resistance growing throughout the national territory “.

Pfizer, a pharmaceutical company that produces the drug that cannot be found in pharmacies, reports that the shortage of the antibiotic Azithromycin is due to a “high demand, higher than the estimates and the usual demand”. The drug “will be available again at the end of February”.

“Azithromycin is an antibacterial antibiotic that is used in the treatment of some bacterial infections, but is useless in the treatment of Covid”. Like this the Genoese infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti intervenes via social media on the case of the exhaustion of Zithromax, the most used antibiotic to treat Covid patients at home and in the hospital. “The question is: is azithromycin needed in the treatment of Covid? Is there a data or a study that says What good is it? What does it heal sooner? What reduces hospital admissions? What reduces mortality? None of this. Do you know what it is for? In viral infections such as Covid, antibiotics must not be used, except in some very selected cases. Very selected, less than 2% of the total. Enough of the habit of using azithromycin and other antibiotics in the covid. They are not needed. They create resistance and then they are lacking for those who really need it “.