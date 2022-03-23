Huppenkothen and Gina Holguín are only there for their physique: Choura

Almost four years after his departure from televised sports, nahima chourawhom the pink magazines came to baptize as ‘Lady Televisa’ because of his romantic relationship with louis yon when he was vice president of the sports area, he cleared up some controversies, although he also opened a new one, especially against vanessa huppenkothen and Georgina Holguin.

Still with pride touched by the way he left a television station to which he dedicated eight years of his life and from which he left on March 8, 2018, Choura went with everything against both driversof whom he pointed out their lack of talent and even that the second did not speak English!

In an interaction within the SNserio program that is broadcast on Channel 6, he was asked who he would run “due to lack of talent” between Huppenkothen and Marisol Gonzalez, and although he hesitated to say it, he ended up mentioning the first one. “Marisol is impeccable,” she stated.

And the shrapnel came against Holguín

Later, and after joking that she would be “banned from Televisa” for what she was going to say, she two names of sports drivers who are only for their physique and not for their skillsalthough this time without hesitation and forcefully.

“Okay easy, what would you do?”Choura asked another of the guests. “What would you think of someone who interviews NBA and NFL players and doesn’t speak English?”, he added to ignite the doubts.

Immediately and after being pointed out that he had to say the name and knowing that he had previously mentioned Huppenkothen, he added that of Georgina Holguin. “Although, I clarify, Vanessa speaks five languages,” she clarified.

“That was my annoyance, they made me do their job, they just put the microphone and just shook their heads. I did the interview. After complaining about working double and getting paid for one, I was pushed out of the way“.

Finally, in an attempt to cover up his comment, he pointed out that he had no problem with Vanessa and even clarified that they hardly worked together.