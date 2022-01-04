Hurricane Clooney, the hilarious interview for The Tender Bar – Photo

The allergy to children treated with Daniel Ranieri in addition to the praise, and teasing, to Ben Affleck.

(KIKA) – HOLLYWOOD – George Clooney returns to try his hand at directing with T.he Tender bar, on Amazon PrimAnd Video, from January 7, which sees the friend among the protagonists Ben Affleck in great shape. The starting point is theautobiography of Pulitzer Prize-winning writer JR Moehringer, now in the limelight for having edited the memories of Prince Harry coming out shortly and heralds of scandals in the British court.

THE PLOT

The Tender bar, by contrast, is a very simple story of growth in a popular, blue-collar environment. In a family where – in the absence of a father – he is uncle Charlie (Affleck, in fact) to play the role of father figure. Charlie is the owner of a bar, The Dickens, in which you breathe the air of literature. Charlie is self-taught and is a huge fan of the writer his bar is named after. JR, the other protagonist, played by the child in the first part of the film Daniel Ranieri and then, in the adult version from Tye Sheridan, he will absorb his love for literature until it turns it into a successful profession.

CLOONEY: “WORKING WITH CHILDREN IS A NIGHTMARE, BUT DANIEL …”

George Clooney tells of how he chose the child protagonist of the film, in his first experience on the set: “There was a viral video on the internet of this boy with incredible verve, which, filmed by the mother, inveighed against the situation created by pandemic. TV host Jimmy Kimmel had invited him to his show. During my experience in the role of a pediatrician, at ER Medici in the front line (the TV series that made him known to the general public in the nineties, ed) I worked with many children and believe me, I know what that means. You want to kill them all. Them and the parents. It is not at all easy to work with children, but as soon as I saw Daniel on TV I realized that he was different, I called Jimmy Kimmel and told him to tell the boy not to make any other commitments. It really is a phenomenon. There is a scene, in the car with the uncle. Seven pages of script that no actor, not me, not Ben Affleck, could have played in a single sequence. He did it, good at first. Now he will probably make a thousand films. Maybe we ruined his life, certainly childhood, but trust me it’s phenomenal“.

CLOONEY EXALTS, AND PROVOKES, BEN AFFLECK

The film follows the boy’s life, since he and mom (Lily Rabe), due to the economic difficulties come back to live in the home of their grandparents and uncle – the grandfather is played by the scientist from Back to the Future Christopher Lloyd – up to his admission to Yale, his first tormented loves, his success as a journalist at the New York Times. “It is a story of growth, the sstory of a young man and male reference figures. Charlie is the uncle we all wish we had“. He wanted Ben Affleck to play Charlie Clooney right away. The two share a long history of professional collaborations and even an iconic character played by both, Batman. “Yes, Ben Affleck was good in Batman but he was voted sexiest man of the year just once, me twice. Now he’s not here because he’s campaigning for the second title”Jokes Clooney, with his usual dose of self-irony. Together the two artists earned the Oscar for producing Argon, the film that ten years ago, won three statuettes, best screenplay, editing and best picture. “Ben Affleck is a wonderful actor – says Clooney – to which, in truth, not many adequate parts were offered to bring out his talent. Now he has an age that makes him perfect for certain roles, the right actor at the right time for this Charlie“.