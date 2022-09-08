Hurricane Earl’s wind speed is 105 mph; Possible rip currents on South Florida beaches from storm surge

Hurricane Earl is expected to strengthen today and become the first major hurricane of the season, with maximum sustained winds of up to 120 mph by Friday night, forecasters said.

Earl is forecast to strengthen significantly, becoming a major hurricane — a Category 3 or higher — by Friday, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Its winds could top 130 mph on Friday night, making it a Category 4 hurricane, and tidal surges from Earl could mean increased risks of rip currents along South Florida beaches this weekend. week and early next week, experts said Thursday.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Earl’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 105 mph, making it the first Category 2 hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season.

As of 5 pm, Earl’s maximum sustained winds were 100 mph and it was located about 140 miles south of Bermuda, moving north-northeast at 16 mph. Earl’s hurricane-force winds extended up to 60 miles from its center, while tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 185 miles.

Impacts from Earl could extend west to the US East Coast in the form of rough seas, storm surges and rip currents beginning Thursday night.

The Miami National Weather Service said at a briefing Thursday morning that Atlantic beaches will see increased risks of rip currents over the weekend and into Monday as a result of storm surge from Hurricane Earl. The report highlights the West Palm Beach area as a risk for those days, along with the Fort Lauderdale area on Monday.

“Fortunately, Earl will pass more than 800 miles east of the North Carolina coast. However, hurricanes that are Earl’s size and strength can send storm surge more than 1,000 miles from the storm,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Michael Doll said.

Bermuda is now under a hurricane watch as well as a tropical storm warning as Earl approaches. Earl is expected to produce up to 3 inches of rain over the island.

The National Hurricane Center said Bermuda could see tropical storm and hurricane conditions Thursday afternoon. Its center is expected to pass southeast of Bermuda on Thursday night.

“Hurricane-force winds are possible in Bermuda this afternoon or tonight if Earl’s track moves further west than currently forecast,” the center’s 2 p.m. update said.

“There will be some impacts on the Bermuda islands in the form of rising seas, rough surf, gusty winds and some rain from Earl, but potentially destructive winds and torrential rains are likely to pass to the east,” said the chief of AccuWeather at -Aerial Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

Earl is expected to continue to strengthen as he moves away from the US.

By Saturday night, Earl is forecast to become a powerful post-tropical low.

Hurricane Earl is expected to strengthen today and become the first major hurricane of the season, with maximum sustained winds of up to 130 mph by Friday night, forecasters said. (National Hurricane Center)

Meanwhile, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say an area of ​​low pressure located near the central Atlantic Ocean could develop into a tropical depression on Thursday.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said it was 70% in the next two to five days. A satellite found that the system has a well-defined center with maximum sustained winds between 40 and 45 mph, but has not yet developed into a tropical depression.

The system only needs to develop a bit, according to the center’s update, for it to become a short-lived tropical depression. After Friday, it will face high-level winds later this week, which are known to hamper storm development.

A second tropical wave is expected to emerge from Africa this week. It has been given a 30% chance of developing in the next five days.

Forecasters are monitoring Hurricane Earl and other locations, including one off the west coast of Africa that could become a tropical depression this week. (National Hurricane Center)

Hurricane Danielle weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday and is expected to further weaken to a post-tropical storm later in the day.

“After transitioning to a tropical storm, there is a chance that Danielle will bring rain to Western Europe next week. The extent and location of the shower will depend on the exact path of the storm,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

Danielle and Earl are the first named storms to form in the Atlantic since early July, when Tropical Storm Colin formed off the coast of the Carolinas. This comes after a quiet August with no named storms, something that happened for the third time since 1961.

The 2020 hurricane season set a record with 30 named systems, while the 2021 season was the third most active with 21 named systems. An average year requires 14 named storms.

The next named storm to form will be Fiona.

Forecasters say dry air, dust from the Sahara and wind shear have been some of the reasons there haven’t been more storms this year.

Hurricane season ends on November 30.