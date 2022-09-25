Hurricane Fiona LIVE makes landfall in Canada, leaving more than 500,000 homes without power and destruction | Nova Scotia | Prince Edward | NHC | LIVE | WORLD

The hurricane fiona hit the Atlantic coast of Canada on Saturday, killing a woman and leaving 500,000 homes without power. Uprooted trees, flattened houses, damaged power lines… “Fiona came and left her mark on Nova Scotia and the neighboring provinces,” said the head of government of this region, Tim Houston, during a press conference on Saturday afternoon . “This is not over,” he warned.

Violent wind gusts are expected to persist into the evening, said meteorologist Bob Robichaud, who noted, however, that “conditions should gradually improve over the next three to six hours.”

According to the Canadian authorities, Fionadowngraded to a post-tropical storm, still causing sustained winds of 120 km/h at 5:00 p.m. GMT and moving at a speed of 37 km/h to the northeast.

Damage caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Burnt Islands, in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. (AFP).

“Large waves have reached the east coast of Nova Scotia and southwestern Newfoundland, and could exceed 12 meters,” they pointed out

Two women were carried away by the waters in Channel-Port aux Basques, in the province of Newfoundland, according to a police spokeswoman. One of the two victims, dragged after the collapse of her house, was rescued and hospitalized, the other remains missing.

“It’s one of the worst days of my life,” René Roy, another resident of this city, told Radio Canada. “This does not stop (…) Many houses have gone to the sea,” he said desolate.

Damage caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Burnt Islands, in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. (AFP).

“I woke up around five in the morning because my bed was shaking!” Shaun Bond, who lives in Sydney, Nova Scotia, told AFP. “I live on the second floor of a century-old house and it moved and made noises like I’ve never heard before.”

“We are with you”

Early on Saturday, the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeauexpressed solidarity on Twitter with those affected and announced that the federal authorities were ready “to provide additional resources to the provinces.”

He later gave a press conference after canceling his participation in the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Japan, in which he said “to follow the situation very closely”.

“Canadians think of all those affected by the hurricane fionawhich had devastating effects (…) There are people who see their house destroyed, very worried people, we will be by their side”, said.

This September 24, 2022 image courtesy of Michael King, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Newfoundland, shows damage from Hurricane Fiona on the Burnt Islands in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. (AFP). / HANDOUT

“We have never seen weather conditions like this”Police in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, said on Twitter.

“It’s incredible, there is no electricity, there is no Wi-Fi, there is no network”confirmed the mayor of the city, Philip Brown, to the public channel Radio-Canada.

“Many trees have fallen, there are many floods on the roads”he added.

A tree fell on a fire truck and due to a broken electrical cable, the firefighters who were there had to wait for the intervention of technicians from the energy company Nova Scotia Power to be able to get out.

Nova Scotia Power, which supplies electricity to Nova Scotia, reported more than 384,000 customers without power at around 5:30 p.m. GMT.

In the other two hardest-hit provinces, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, operators said there were 82,000 and 44,000 households without power, respectively.

The path of Hurricane Fiona. (AFP).

“Nothing serious”

Fiona passed through Bermuda on Friday, after wreaking havoc in the Caribbean.

With hurricane force, it hit this British territory of some 64,000 inhabitants located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean with gusts of 160 km/h and heavy rains, but without any casualties or significant destruction being reported.

“We had some minor damage to our facility, but nothing serious,” Jason Rainer, owner of a souvenir shop in Bermuda’s capital Hamilton, told AFP.

The territory, located 1,000 km from the United States and accustomed to hurricanes, is one of the most isolated places in the world, which makes an evacuation in an emergency almost impossible.

Fiona caused the death of four people in Puerto Rico, a US territory in the Caribbean, according to an official quoted by the media. In addition, one death was reported in Guadeloupe, a French overseas department, and two in the Dominican Republic.