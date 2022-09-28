Hurricane Hunter Plane Suffers Damage While Flying Inside Hurricane Ian

Ship 301 of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron of the reserve of the United States Air Force (US Air Force, in English) suffered damage to its fuselage this morning while flying over the eyewall of the Hurricane Ian tens of miles west of the coast of the state of Florida, where the direct impact of the cyclone is expected.

A correspondent for The Weather Channel who was traveling inside the ship reported on his Twitter account that the plane was flying over the eye wall of the hurricane when they were suddenly hit in the front by hail and immediately lost height.

“We hit hail, massive eyewall turbulence that dropped us over 1,000 feet. There wasn’t even calm inside the eye.”Dave Malkoff commented in a tweet.

The publication is accompanied by photos showing the detachment of part of the paint from the front of the ship.

According to Malkoff, the pilot of the reconnaissance plane on this mission, Kendall Dunncommented that they lost approximately 1,200 feet of height – almost the size of the Empire State Building – after the impact with the hail.

The last Vortex Data Message from this mission, through which the crew shared the data collected by the spacecraft, states that they were flying at an altitude of 2,567 meters (8,422 feet).

“Pilot Kendall Dunn says this was the worst (flight) ever. The nose of the ship was pointed 15 degrees up but we were still falling, possibly losing 1200 feet of altitude.”Malkoff commented.

At the time of impact, Ian’s surface winds were around 140 to 155 miles per hour (category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale), but at flight level the wind speeds exceeded 160 miles per hour.

This mission was the 26th carried out to investigate Hurricane Ian, since it began to be flown over when it was hardly a storm.

Both US Air Force hurricane hunter planes and ships of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, in English) have completed missions in this system.

Ship 301 is a WC-130J Weatherbird, a modified fuselage of the C-130 military transport aircraft from manufacturer Lockheed Martin. The aircraft has the ability to measure temperature and relative humidity (dew point) thanks to instruments that are already integrated since its manufacture.

The missions of this aircraft -one of 10 airframes available in the US Air Force fleet- are planned jointly by the team of Hurricane Hunters and the National Hurricane Center, and its duration is subject, for the most part, to the intensity of the system and its proximity to some territory.