News

Hurricane Ian: Death toll rises above 100 in Florida as criticism mounts over handling of disaster

Photo of Zach Zach9 hours ago
0 4 3 minutes read

  • Bernd Debusmann Jr, Sam Cabral
  • BBCNews

Rescuers walk through the flooded streets of Fort Myers.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Lee County was one of the hardest hit in all of Florida.

The death toll in Florida after Hurricane Ian passed 100 on Tuesday as state rescue personnel continue to search for survivors.

Florida officials have come under heavy criticism for alleged delays in issuing evacuation orders in some of the areas hardest hit by the storm.

At least half of the deaths have been reported in the county of readwhere Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

US President Joe Biden is expected to visit Florida on Wednesday.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach9 hours ago
0 4 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Elon Musk infuriates Ukrainian leaders with his ideas to end the war with Russia

6 mins ago

Irina Karamanos: “The figure of the first lady is not as democratic as we hope the institutions are”

17 mins ago

Who was Leandro Norero, the “patron” accused of being one of the main drug traffickers in Ecuador who died in the last prison massacre in the country

1 hour ago

Jury Selection Begins – Telemundo Miami (51)

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button