Hurricane Ian: Florida death toll rises as criticism grows over disaster management

  • Bernd Debusmann Jr, Sam Cabral
  • BBCNews

Reports put the death toll in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian topping 90 as state rescue personnel continue to search for survivors.

Florida officials have come under heavy criticism for alleged delays in issuing evacuation orders in some of the areas hardest hit by the storm.

At least half of the deaths have been reported in the county of readwhere Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

US President Joe Biden is expected to visit Florida on Wednesday.

