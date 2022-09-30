Hurricane Ian in the “happiest place in the world”: this is how his time was lived in Walt Disney World and other parks

They say that there is no place happier and more magical than Disney and that is why the parks and hotels receive millions of visitors each year. However, this time the reservation of some coincided with the arrival of Hurricane Ian in Florida. In social networks, Orlando’s major theme parks announced their closure for Wednesday and Thursdayhours before this metrological phenomenon made landfall as category 4.

Faced with imminent danger, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Discovery Cove and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay they closed in order to prepare for the effects. All made the pertinent notices through communications and on social networks. Disney emphasized that before reopening they will analyze the safety of their staff and visitors, so it was not clear if they would resume their activities on Friday.

Due to closures, the large hotels in the parks remained open and issued warnings to tourists who spent the hurricane there. In social networks, some videos stood out that show how their stay was for them, and what changed from magic to reality.

“They have given us the instruction that after 9 pm no one should be here in these places, because the storm will get worse (…) You can see the intensity of the wind of this hurricane that is approaching the city of Orlando”, highlighted Jorge Adam, who was fighting against the air that took away his protective plastic to warn about how the area was.

Report since the arrival of Hurricane Ian at Disney Florida

One of the most prominent questions is what would happen to the animals in Animal Kingdom. Far from evacuating them, previous hurricanes have shown that the facilities are designed to anticipate these phenomena and keep them safe without greatly altering their habitats.

After the hurricane, some shared how the panorama had been in Disney hotels and whether or not great damage had been suffered. From what can be seen, the winds felled some trees and also caused flooding, but the structures resisted without being affected.

How is the passage of Hurricane Ian in a Disney hotel

A TikTok user identified as @Clearwatertodisney recounted how the evacuation was before Ian’s passage. After having exhaustive days, the woman assured that afterwards everything became “quite decent”. “They moved everyone from the Fort Wilderness cabin to the main hotel,” she began as she panned to reveal one of the Disney characters hanging out with people. “Video games are free. There is a small crowd here. (…) I think we will be fine”he added.

How to live a hurricane in a Disney hotel

In another video they highlighted the different activities that the main hotels in Florida opened for tourists, in addition to those mentioned, there were special meals at lower prices and also discounts on table games.

The warnings that were given in the Disney hotels before the passage of Ian

On Wednesday, Hurricane Ian reached southwest Florida as a category 4, with winds of more than 240 kilometers per hour and caused flooding classified as “catastrophic” in different locations. It made landfall on Cayo Costa as an “extremely dangerous” cyclone and, around 8 p.m., the National Hurricane Center reported that it had downgraded to category 3. Before passing through Florida, it caused severe damage in Cuba, especially in the Pinar del Río province.