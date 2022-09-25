Hurricane Ian is expected to form today; the predicted route does not seem to reach South Florida for now

All signs point to Tropical Storm Ian hitting Florida as a hurricane in the middle of next week. The latest forecasts suggest that southeast Florida could avoid the initial impact, unlike the rest of the state, as the storm’s potential path shifts north and west.

(National Hurricane Center)

The National Hurricane Center said Ian is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane on Sunday. According to the 8 am advisory, Ian was moving west-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. At 8 am, it was 320 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman and 590 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba.

There is a hurricane watch for Grand Cayman, a hurricane watch for the western Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Río and Artemisa, and a tropical storm watch for Little Cayman and Cayman Brac and the Cuban provinces of Havana, Mayabeque and Matanzas.

Also Saturday night, parts of coastal Alabama joined much of the western coast of Florida within the forecast five-day cone of uncertainty.

The advisory said: “A turn to the west-northwest and northwest at a similar forward speed is expected on Sunday, followed by a turn to the north-northwest on Monday and north on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is estimated to pass well southwest of Jamaica on Sunday and near or west of the Cayman Islands early Monday. Ian will then move near or over western Cuba on Monday night and early Tuesday and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.”

If Ian makes landfall in Cuba, it is expected to do so as a major hurricane (sustained winds of at least 111 mph).

The track forecast has continued to move west since the last update. However, much uncertainty remains.

“Significant dispersion is observed even among members of the GFS ensemble, with positions ranging from the north-central Gulf of Mexico to the west coast of Florida,” the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. statement Saturday. of advice.

Ian is likely to drop heavy rain, flash flooding and possible mudslides on Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao, with heavy rain hitting Jamaica and the Cayman Islands in the coming days.

However, that doesn’t mean South Floridians should rejoice. The cone could still move east, and even if it doesn’t, the cone shows only where the center of the hurricane is likely to be, not the havoc it can wreak.

“I know a lot of South Floridians, they look at the chart and take it as the holy grail,” Shawn Bhatti, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami, said Saturday afternoon. “But it’s important to remember that there is volatility with that and the impacts extend far beyond what the cone can show.”

Those impacts include extreme flooding, tropical storm force winds and tornadoes.

The cone of uncertainty forecasts where the center of a hurricane will be two-thirds of the time, Bhatti said. But subtle changes in the route can make a big difference, and the warm waters of the Gulf and possible land interaction with Cuba could create those changes.

“This weekend, have all the preparations in place for a worst case scenario,” Bhatti said.

The “reasonable” worst-case scenario at this time still includes all the impacts associated with a major hurricane. But if the storm keeps moving west, South Florida might only see high waves and gusty winds.

As the weekend progresses, the hurricane’s path will become increasingly clear. From Sunday night to Monday morning, forecasters say they’ll have a much better idea of ​​what’s to come and whether South Florida could be spared the brunt of the storm.

[ READ IN SPANISH: ¿Llegará el huracán Hermine a Fort Lauderdale? Aquí está la ruta de pronóstico más reciente ]

Governor Ron DeSantis modified the state of emergency on Saturday to cover all of Florida. Previously, the state of emergency had been issued for only 24 counties, including Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach. The Florida National Guard will be activated and ready to respond as needed, the emergency order says.

Warm waters in the Caribbean and Gulf will turn the storm into a hurricane as soon as Sunday, with “rapid intensification” possible, the National Weather Service said Saturday. South Florida could start to see heavy rain Monday, posing a risk of limited urban and flash flooding, according to the latest advisory.

Meanwhile, tropical storm force winds may begin in South Florida Monday night, but will most likely begin Tuesday night.

Robert Garcia, a meteorologist with the Miami National Weather Service, encouraged South Floridians to prepare over the weekend.

“It’s time to start getting those hurricane plans out, making sure everyone has all the things they need in their kits, water, knowing where their insurance papers are,” Garcia said. “Stay tuned to what is happening with the forecast. Things will probably progress through the weekend and into early next week where that attention will be needed.”

(National Hurricane Center)

The Florida Division of Emergency Management issued a news release Friday announcing that the state is preparing for a possible landfall and urging Floridians to prepare their homes for the storm.

“It is critical that Floridians remain vigilant and prepared – it only takes one storm to cause costly or irreversible damage to your home or business,” FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie said in the statement.

The National Hurricane Center is also tracking other Atlantic storms.

Tropical Storm Hermine on Sunday was continuing to bring rain to the Canary Islands and is poised to become a remnant low, forecasters said.

What was Hurricane Fiona had weakened to a post-tropical cyclone early Sunday, and the National Hurricane Center was no longer issuing advisories on the storm.

Fiona was the first major hurricane of the 2022 season, that is, Category 3 and above.

Forecasters are also monitoring a wide area of ​​low pressure in the Atlantic that has a 20% chance of developing in the next five days, although Ian is the biggest concern.

“The one to definitely watch is the system moving into the southeastern Caribbean,” said Eric Blake, a meteorologist with the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Gaston continues to weaken and is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by Sunday morning.

Hurricane season ends on November 30. The next named storm after Ian would be Julia.