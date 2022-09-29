Hurricane Ian: the balance left by its passage through Florida – USA – International

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, will approve a declaration of a disaster area over the Florida territories affected by Hurricane Ian, which will make it possible to increase federal aid to alleviate its effects, as promised this morning to the governor of that state, Ron DeSantis.

The White House reported the call Biden made to DeSantis to discuss steps to take in response to the damage caused by the hurricane.

Among these steps, he announced the declaration of disaster, and also explained that the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswell, will travel to Florida again this Friday to supervise the response that is being given and study the additional aid. that is necessary.

Both Biden and DeSantis, according to the White House, pledged to continue to maintain contact and maintain coordination to respond to this disaster.

The governor of Florida affirmed this Thursday that Ian’s impact in the southwest of the state was “historic” and the damage caused was alsoand reported two deaths, of which it remains to be seen if they are directly linked to the cyclone.

“We’ve had two unconfirmed deaths, in the sense that we don’t know if they are related to the storm. Our guess is that they probably are,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Tallahassee, the state capital.

Ian’s bottom line in Florida

Powerful Hurricane Ian weakened Wednesday night after sweeping the state of Florida with violent winds and torrential rain, causing “catastrophic” flooding and power outages in the region.

The US Coast Guard was searching for 20 missing migrants in a boat wreck in the Florida Keys, south of the hurricane’s path. Three castaways were rescued from the water and four swam to shore.

With sustained winds of up to 185 km per hour, Ian made landfall along Cayo Costa, in the southwest of the state at 3:05 p.m. local time (19:05 GMT) and caused “catastrophic flooding” in its path, reported the National Center for Hurricanes (NHC) of the United States.

The storm reached gusts of wind of up to 240 km per hour when it made landfall, although the intensity later reduced to about 120 km per hour, according to what was indicated. the NHC, which downgraded it to category 1 and, later, to a tropical storm.

Ian, which has already devastated western Cuba in recent days, is expected to move into Florida, out into the Atlantic Ocean and end up affecting the states of Georgia and South Carolina, according to forecasts by the Center.

Hurricane Ian damage in Florida, USA

problems with electricity

Ian knocked out power to nearly two million homes Wednesday night in Florida, especially in the areas around the passage of the hurricane, according to the specialized site PowerOutage, which records power outages in the United States.

Many of the counties near where Ian made landfall were almost completely without power, according to the same source.

The city of Punta Gorda was also plunged into darkness. During the night, only a few buildings with electric generators were still lit and the only noises around were the roar of the wind and the persistent rain.

Hours before, the city had a brief respite when it was in the eye of the hurricane. But the storms and the rain came back with more force, ripping off sign boards and carrying away large pieces of roofs and tree branches.

In Naples, in southwestern Florida, images from the MSNBC channel showed completely flooded streets and cars floating in the current. Meanwhile, in Fort Myers, the flooding was so great that some neighborhoods resembled lakes.

In some areas, flooding can exceed three meters, state Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday night.

About 2.5 million people were subject to mandatory evacuation orders from a dozen Florida coastal counties, where several dozen shelters have been set up.

Hurricane Ian left two million people without power.

Ian, ‘very dangerous’

Governor DeSantis called Ian “one of the five most powerful hurricanes to ever hit Florida.”

“This is a storm that will be talked about for many years,” National Weather Service (NWS) director Ken Graham said at a news conference.

Deanne Criswell, head of Fema, the federal agency in charge of managing natural disasters, stated that Ian would remain a “very dangerous” storm for “days to come”.

Ian, which hit Cuba on Tuesday, left two dead and a complete power outage on the island.

Ian is already a tropical storm.

By Wednesday, electricity had been restored in parts of Havana and 11 other provinces, but not in the three worst-affected provinces in the west of the island.

Experts point out that as the surface of the oceans warms, the frequency of more intense hurricanes, with stronger winds and more precipitation, increases, but not the total number of hurricanes.

According to Gary Lackmann, professor of atmospheric sciences at North Carolina State University (USA), several studies have shown a “possible link” between climate change and a phenomenon known as “rapid intensification”, when a tropical storm relatively weak becomes stronger, as is the case with Hurricane Ian.

“There is a consensus that in the future there will be fewer storms, but that the most important ones will be more intense,” the scientist told AFP.

*With information from AFP and EFE

