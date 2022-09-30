Hurricane Ian: the incredible images and the reasons behind the “disappearance” of the sea in Tampa Bay

The mighty Hurricane Ian not only did it bring winds and heavy rainsbut also caused a curious phenomenon off the coast of western Florida known as reverse storm surge.

This did that on Wednesday morning ocean water “disappeared” from Tampa Bay and other areasjust before the category 4 cyclone made landfall with sustained winds of 240 km/h.

The images on social networks they showed the wet sand of the bay that remained once the water “disappeared”. Several passers-by ventured to approach and walk on the algae that were left out in the open.

In this aerial view, vehicles make their way through a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed through the Fort Myers, Florida area JOE RAEDLE – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

The US National Weather Service. shared an image of what happened, issuing a warning. “Important note: the water will return. Don’t try to walk there or anywhere else the water has receded.” Later the water would not only return, but it would do so with “catastrophic” tides, as the National Hurricane Center (NHC)

The last time a registered reverse storm surge in Tampa was in 2017during the passage of Hurricane Irma, which also reached the US with category 4.

To understand why this happens, we need to pay attention to various factors, such as the structure of the hurricane and its winds.

The winds of tropical cyclones, when they form north of the equatorThey circulate counterclockwise, that is, from right to left. The western coast of Florida is located in the opposite direction of the rotation of the cyclone. Therefore, in the areas to the north of the hurricane, andThis causes the water to retreat to the ocean by the force of the winds.

In contrast, in areas to the south, the cyclone’s winds cause ocean water to enter in the form of a tidal wave.

According to meteorologist José Álamo, of the US National Weather Service, when the storm surge occurs in reverse there is usually a “low tide” before the arrival of the cyclone. “When the water recedes, it means that the hurricane is on its way”he indicated.

the return of the sea

Boats after Hurricane Ian passed through the Fort Myers, Florida area JOE RAEDLE – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Neverthelessthe movement of the hurricane’s winds means that, when moving through an areaa change of direction occurs: what was going in one direction, when the cyclone changes position, returns in the opposite direction.

So, when the area that was to the north of the hurricane becomes to the south, the same thing happens, but in the opposite direction. It is what is usually called hurricane upwelling or coastal flooding. It also happens that when the hurricane moves away from the place where the waters have receded, they can slowly return, as the tropical system leaves the area.

A man walks through the debris on a street after Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda, Florida RICARDO ARDUENGO – AFP

Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. and with winds of more than 240 km/h, causing floods described as “catastrophic” in several locations.

Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, in the southwest of the peninsulaas an “extremely dangerous” hurricane at 3:05 p.m. local time (7:05 p.m. GMT), according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

At 8:00 p.m. local time (00:00 GMT) on Wednesday, the NHC reported that the hurricane had downgraded to Category 3. Three hours later it was located in category 1 and shortly after it was announced that it had gone down to a tropical storm. Prior to Florida, the hurricane had passed through Cuba, where it caused severe damage in the province of Pinar del Río. The storm hit the island with winds of up to 200 km/h.