World

Hurricane in Istanbul, roofs uncovered and a tower collapsed due to the strong wind: 4 dead

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

At least 4 people, including a child, lost their lives and 19 others were injured as a result of a strong hurricane that hit the city of Istanbul. The south wind, called ‘Lodos’ in Turkish, has wiped out the roofs of some buildings, overturned parked vehicles and knocked down a clock tower which, as it fell, touched a moving car. Two of the victims, a mother and a child, were crushed under the debris of a roof that had detached from the house next to which they were walking. Civil protection has urged the population not to leave their homes if it is not necessary. The gusts recorded in the afternoon in some districts of the city on the Bosphorus reached i 130 kilometers per hour. Istanbul was the most affected city but strong winds and torrential rains were also recorded in other areas of the country, especially in the city of Smyrna, on the Aegean coast, and in Antalya, in southern Turkey.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!

Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now

Thanks,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

“Tepid and predictable”, South Korea irritated by Biden’s lack of interest in Pyongyang. The equilibrium of the Pacific is at stake

next

Next article

Covid, Biden: “With vaccines and masks there will be no need for another lockdown”

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ethiopia, the government of the Nobel Abiy Ahmed fears the rebels and goes to mass arrests: now UN members and missionaries are also in handcuffs

3 weeks ago

The betrayal of the 007 Afghans: trained by the United States now they fight with Isis-K

4 weeks ago

The friend no vax and the unbridgeable gap – Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

Austria, because Vienna vaccinates children aged 5 to 11 before the Ema ok

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button