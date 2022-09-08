Hurricane Kay weakens slightly, but remains dangerous

Hurricane Key passes near Southern California 0:48

(Reuters) — Hurricane Kay weakened slightly Wednesday afternoon over the Mexican Pacific and its winds were expected to continue to die down as it moved across the Baja California Peninsula, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. .

At 2:00 p.m. local time, the cyclone was blowing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour (km / h), slightly below the morning measurement but still a category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. The weekend, before becoming a hurricane, the rains from Kay left three dead in the south of the country.

“Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 155 km/h with higher gusts. Further weakening is expected,” the Miami-based NHC said.

“However, Kay is expected to remain a major hurricane as it passes near the west-central coast of the Baja California peninsula,” it added.

The local low-cost airline Viva Aerobus canceled flights to San José del Cabo from Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara and Tijuana, while Aeroméxico suspended its operations at least until Thursday to that first location, where the tourist destination of Los Cabos is. , and neighboring La Paz.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kay was located about 335 kilometers west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and was moving north-northwest at 20 km / h, according to NHC data.

Kay is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by Friday as it moves into the Pacific Ocean.