Hurricane, Shakira, bivalent vaccines: midday update – France







Hurricane Ian arrives in Cuba, which fears “devastating” damage

Hurricane Ian, which has been upgraded to category 3, hit the west coast of Cuba on Tuesday. The Cuban Civil Defense fears that it will cause “devastating” damage. Mandatory evacuation orders had been issued for the most vulnerable coastal areas because “the storm poses a serious threat”. [Plus d’infos]

Our world section

Dart mission: the NASA spacecraft hit an asteroid in an attempt to deflect its trajectory

(The Telegram/Infographic)

A NASA spacecraft deliberately crashed on the night of Monday to Tuesday on the asteroid in order to deflect its trajectory. This unprecedented test mission should allow humanity to learn how to protect itself from a potential future threat. We now have to wait a few days to a few weeks to know if the trajectory of the asteroid has indeed been altered. [Plus d’infos]

Shakira to be tried in Spain for tax evasion

Shakira will be tried for tax evasion in Spain. (Luca Piergiovanni/EPA)

Accused of having evaded 14.5 million euros from the Spanish tax authorities between 2012 and 2014, Shakira will be tried for tax evasion, Spanish judicial authorities announced on Tuesday. The date of this trial, which will be held before the Barcelona Provincial Court, has not yet been set. The Colombian star argues that she does not live more than six months a year in Spain, a requirement to establish her tax residence in the country. [Plus d’infos]

Bivalent vaccines available from Monday, October 3

“From October 3, we will have available in pharmacies, at vaccination centers, the new bivalent vaccine, that is to say this vaccine which vaccinates you on the wild strain but also against Omicron”, explained the Minister of Health François Braun, this Tuesday morning on franceinfo. “We have seen a resumption of the circulation of the virus for three weeks,” he confirmed. The Minister clarified that the new booster dose would concern the target populations, namely “frail people and those over 60”, and not the entire population. [Notre direct covid]

Women’s Basketball World Cup: France beaten by Serbia in their last group match

Jovana Nogic and the Serbs beat the French by six points. (Mark Evans/EPA)

The French women’s team was beaten by Serbia (68-62), this Tuesday at the Women’s World Cup. Les Bleues can still finish second in their group if Australia lose to Japan. [Plus d’infos]