Hurry, this cult Morgan Freeman film is leaving the Netflix catalog

One of the best films of all time will soon leave the Netflix catalog, it’s now or never to see or see this cult film title again!

We always think we have time to watch a movie before it disappears from the Netflix catalog… in the end we leave it lying around and it’s always too late. This time, don’t be fooled by missing this nugget, you might regret it!

The Escapists is leaving Netflix in September

If we’re talking about prison drama with Morgan Freeman, there’s a good chance that The escapees be the first movie you thought of. Worn by the masterful duo of actors Tim Robbins and Morgan Freemanthe title directed by Frank Darabont was however a commercial failure when it was released in cinemas.

The prison theme, the lack of a female protagonist… In theaters in 1995, the film was also the victim of strong competition with excellent titles such as pulp Fiction Where Forrest Gump. However, it was when it was released on tape that its popularity exploded: The escapees becomes the most rented and sold film on VHS in 1995 (yes, it’s another time).

One of the best movies of all time?

Today, The escapees is one of the best films in history. In 2011, the vote of the readers of the famous British magazine Empire ranks it fourth in its list of the 500 greatest films of all time. Same story in France where viewers rank it and 6th best film in 2021, according to the reference site AlloCine.

If you have a Netflix subscription, now is the time to (re)discover this little nugget of cinema. The escapees leaving the Netflix catalog on September 14, 2022.