hurry up, the best is Postepay and it is valid until March

Cashback is a much loved measure by Italians, but now Poste Italiane is making a nice surprise.

Many Italians were conquered by the cashback introduced by the Conte government and its end was very unwelcome. But from Poste Italiane comes a cashback that is really convincing consumers. Let’s see all the details. Poste Italiane rewards the users of its cards with a very convenient rich cashback. Let’s see how it works. For every purchase of at least 10 euros there will be a cashback of 1 euro. Therefore the mechanism is very convenient. It is a successful initiative that makes users happy and attracts new ones. If Poste Italiane had introduced this cashback almost as an experiment, its extension until March means that it has been greatly appreciated. both de Poste Italiane and users. But let’s see in detail who can use them.

A big success

First of all, the maximum of re-credits that can be accumulated per day is equal to 10 euros. So definitely not a little. To take advantage of this initiative, users will need the app that can be downloaded both on the app store and on the play store. The postepay app will be important because it will be used to validate every purchase through the now famous QR code. Therefore, through this simple process, the system will register the purchase and count it for the purpose of re-credit. Let’s see that you can actually take advantage of this program. Cashback is available for both Postepay and Postepay Evolution users, the card with iban that makes it almost look like a current account. The re-credit mechanism will reward those who most use the Italian post office card for their purchases and this will certainly be a good incentive to do so.

Poste Italiane aims to attract many new users with this initiative.

Also because the new higher costs are annoying more than someone.