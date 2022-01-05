Jason Schreier it hits again with one of its shocking reports, and this time it is under indictment Ken Levine, historical creator of BioShock.

After the success of his series, Levine himself was removed to create his own studio of development many years ago.

Of an new BioShock, in the meantime, we do not know much except that it exists, even if the information is very little.

Regarding Ken LevineInstead, he has been working on a new immersive sim for many years, a project of which still nothing has been seen.

The reason for so much confidentiality, so to speak, we discover today thanks to Jason Schreier that, through Bloomberg, public another of his insightful tales of the video game industry.

The financial portal reporter searched lots of information, and contacted ex-developers who worked with Ken Levine, with the aim of understanding what is happening within Ghost Story, his studio.

The story is very detailed and we invite you to read it in full at this address, but the summary is that, as Schreier reports in his tweet, Ken Levine’s behavior and management style they hurt many people.

In 2014, BioShock director Ken Levine shut down his studio to start a smaller company. Eight years later, nothing has come from it. Half the founders have quit. This is a story about a video game auteur whose management style has hurt a lot of people: https://t.co/N9HAetQHQ5 – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 3, 2022

After eight years nothing is known about Levine’s work, and the author of BioShock seems to be the principal responsible. Ken Levine is described as a problematic executive, with an inordinate ego and a perfectionist beyond all acceptable limits.

To the point that, it is told in the report, several times forced to start work all over again, with no meetings or preliminary warnings, just because obsessed with perfection.

The developers report that Levine would like production at the levels of BioShock, but with the funds and means of a budget title independent.

An unmanageable situation that has led to many employees in crisis, burnout, and a ferocious turnover made up of escapes and layoffs.

The result is that, of the project that was even supposed to come out in 2017 according to the original plans, nothing exists. Maybe we really have to settle for the leaks of BioShock 4.

Or of the homages made within other video games, with the awareness that perhaps the original creator of BioShock the end of his career has arrived.