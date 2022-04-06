Husband of Scarlett Johansson criticizes Will Smith: “now I have to defend my wife”

Will Smith continues to carry the weight of the consequences of his actions after a very bitter Oscar awards ceremony on March 27. The 53-year-old actor remains on everyone’s lips after confronting Chris Rock on stage after hearing a joke about his wife. Now, in the most recent edition of Saturday night LiveScarlett Johansson’s husband, Colin Jost, says Will’s actions will set a precedent for the need to defend wives when a dispute breaks out at an awards season event.

Jostwho married johansson in 2020, is an actor and comedian who since 2005 has served as one of the stellar writers and hosts of Saturday night Live. The scandal of Will Smith It came to him like a glove and the program takes the opportunity to make some jokes about him. The humorist made a grim comparison between advisers to Vladimir Putin in the invasion of Ukraine with the handling that the agent of Will surely he has done in recent weeks to more or less buoy the actor’s confidence. Here his words:

Intelligence officials say Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about the Russian military’s poor performance in Ukraine, which is like Will Smith’s agent telling him ‘you did well at the Oscars’. Will Smith, for those of you who don’t know, went onstage during the Academy Awards and slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith, which I think was a disgraceful act that sets a terrible precedent. for having to defend your wife at award shows.

Although immediately afterwards no serious consequences were observed regarding the actions of Will Smith in the delivery of the Oscars, the passing of the days made the panorama somewhat bitter for the actor, who offered a public apology on social networks: “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.” As if that were not enough, he almost immediately after announced his resignation as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:

I betrayed the trust of the Academy, I robbed the nominees of the opportunity to be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am devastated. I want to put the spotlight back on those who deserve that attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to its amazing work supporting the creativity and artistry of film. So I hereby resign my membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept whatever consequences you find acceptable.

Recently, Variety reported that the biopic based on the life of Will has apparently been cancelled, revealing that Netflix and Apple have lost interest in investing in it due to the actor’s notoriety in recent days. The projects of Smith they are in grave danger and could fall forever on Hollywood’s fearsome blacklist at any moment, perhaps they already have. Only time will tell if the actor has what it takes to get his good name back or if he has doomed his career entirely.

