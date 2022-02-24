Husband of slain filmmaker says it’s ‘absurd’ for Baldwin to believe he’s not to blame

Los Angeles, USA

The husband of the cinematographer shot to death on the set of the “Rust” movie says it’s “absurd” for Alec Baldwin to believe he wasn’t to blame for the shooting and that he was “so angry” when Baldwin didn’t do it. Don’t accept responsibility.

The comments made in excerpts released Wednesday of an interview with the “Today” show are the first public words by Matt Hutchins about the Oct. 21 death of his wife Halyna Hutchins.

“The idea that the person who is holding the gun and causing it to go off is not responsible is absurd to me,” Matt Hutchins told “Today” host Hoda Kotb in the interview that airs in full Thursday.

Baldwin said in a December interview with ABC News that he was pointing the gun at Halyna Hutchins following her instructions on the set of the western in New Mexico when it went off without him pulling the trigger, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

“Watching it, I felt so angry,” Hutchins said. “I was so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such detail and then not accept any responsibility after he described killing her.”

Baldwin said in his interview that “someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who it is, but it’s not me.”

Matt Hutchins added that “gun safety wasn’t the only issue on that set.”

“There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced,” he said, “and there are multiple responsible parties.”

Matt Hutchins and his 9-year-old son are the plaintiffs in a wrongful death lawsuit filed last week that names Baldwin, the film’s producers and others as defendants.

It alleges that Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, and his co-producers displayed a “cruel” disregard for safety complaints, and their “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures” led directly to her death.

Baldwin’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, responded that any claim that the actor was reckless is “totally false.”

At least four other lawsuits have been filed over the shooting, but Hutchins’s is the first directly related to one of the two people shot.

Last month, Baldwin turned his cell phone over to investigators, and Dyer said he continues to fully cooperate with the investigation.

Investigators have described “some complacency” in the way weapons were handled on the “Rust” set. They have said it is too early to determine whether charges will be filed.