Husband Praised for ‘Pretty Woman’ Julia Roberts Moment at ‘Posh’ Store

A husband who defended his cancer-surviving wife when she ran into a “rude” shop assistant while shopping for a dress has been praised for being her “Richard Gere” in her “Julia Roberts moment,” referring to the film’s actors. Pretty Woman.

The classic 1990s romantic comedy sees a prostitute named Vivian (played by Roberts) hired as an escort by Edward (a wealthy businessman played by Gere).

In one of the most famous scenes in the film, after Vivian is turned down at a high-end store and told “I don’t think we have anything for you,” Edward takes her shopping at another store where she plans to spend. an obscene amount of money” about her.

In a post titled “Julia Roberts Moment” on Mumsnet’s online forum, user Gouldengirl9, who describes herself as “on the wrong side of 60. She’s only 5ft 5in and a size 18 with a saggy tummy ‘, I was in a ‘fancy store’. “To find a dress for her daughter’s upcoming wedding.

One of the first words a store clerk said to her ‘was that these dresses cost over £300 [around $375] so if i want to look at the rails in the back they MAY be in my price range,” according to the user, who also said she’s “just getting over breast cancer so boobs are crooked.”

Hearing what was said, the user’s husband told the store worker: “My wife has £1000 [around $1,250] to spend on an outfit for our daughter’s wedding and if her stock is only £300 this is not the store for her,” before the couple left the store.

“I was just joking about the £1,000. She wanted to go home because she was very upset, but she convinced me to continue shopping », said the user, who then chose a dress in another store where the workers « could not ». been more helpful.”

Several users praised the husband for being a “star” in the way he responded to the “vile” shop assistant.

User Notaneffingcockerspaniel wrote: “Good for you! Good thing you had your Richard Gere there too to pick you up…”

AtrociousCircumstance said: “Your DH [dear husband] – What a star! ⭐️,” while Horsemad agreed, noting, “Love your DH’s response, what a star he is! ⭐.”

WGACA wrote: “Your husband’s response was perfect! I’m glad you have an outfit too.”

Pamlar said: “Congratulations on your daughter’s wedding, on beating cancer and having [a] lovely husband. I’m sure you’ll look fantastic. The saleswoman sounds vile, I’m sorry you were treated so badly.”

Quoting a line said by Vivian in Pretty Woman when she returns to the store that turned her away with bags of clothes bought elsewhere, multiple users said the way the store clerk behaved in the last post was a “huge, huge mistake.”

Palavah wrote: “Big mistake, huge! I’m glad the other store was nice to you.”

User dudsville said: “Absolutely agree with everyone here. We didn’t reach middle age unscathed, but she was vile and her husband is the new MN.” [Mumsnet] Dear. I’m glad you found a good outfit.”

CaptainTroy added: What a silly saleswoman! She hasn’t learned that you can never measure someone’s resources by their appearance. Well done for your DH.