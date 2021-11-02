Husqvarna Norden 901 2022: how are you doing, strengths and weaknesses

We put the new Husqvarna Norden 901 2022 to the test. For all the features of this new model, we refer you to our presentation article; below, and in the following pages, you will find the first driving impressions, with the strengths and weaknesses of the bike, the price and the complete technical data sheet.

It is useless to ignore it, the kinship with the 890 Adventure is the starting point when it comes to the engine and frame, but it is also the first reference we have just got on the saddle. Narrow seat in the front to touch the ground well with the feet despite the suspension with greater travel of the 890, handlebars close to the torso than the competitors and a new perspective for the rider: if on the 890 we have a windshield / headlight separated visually from the rest of the bike , here what you see from the saddle is something much more harmonious and reassuring. The fairing, although not adjustable, protects the helmet well (minus the shoulders) and the fairing that connects it to the tank bellies allows the legs to be perfectly protected from the air. Inside the fairing we also find the button to turn on the fog lights, as standard, the 12V socket and the convenient cap to top up the coolant.

Let’s start the engine and appreciate the new 5 ”TFT instrumentation, very legible (even if under the direct sun we could not verify it) and with modern, simple and easy to read graphics. To navigate the menus there are electric blocks that we know (the same as the KTM Adventure and Super Adventure), everything is easy and there are also customizable keys to speed up the various operations. We have also tested the navigator function, through the Husqvarna Ride App, coming out very soon, and we promote it with flying colors, great convenience and precision to be able to see the turns, estimated arrival time, missing km etc.

The sound of the twin cylinder is dark and very civil, both with the Remus slip on exhaust and with the Akrapovic, the two available as options. Ready to rev up at the first touch of gas, it immediately makes it clear that it is a peppery twin-cylinder and the 105 HP declared as maximum power confirm this. The three riding modes Street, Rain and Offroad are easy to set and the three engine maps, that is the throttle response, are very distinct, so it is easy to choose the one you prefer. In addition to these we find the Explore (the same that on the 890 is called Rally), dedicated to off-road vehicles, with traction levels selectable in real time from 1 to 9 and the maintenance of settings even by turning off the ignition.

Starting from a different concept from that of the 890 Adventure, much more aimed at touring, the Norden is a motorcycle in itself: the saddle is very wide and with excellent padding (even for the passenger) and this, while limiting the setbacks of the legs in off-road standing driving, gives a whole new comfort. The saddle can be adjusted to two heights, from 854 to 874 mm: in the lower position it touches the ground well, in the higher one, however, it benefits both the guide and the knees. The footpegs are in fact quite high and the legs are bent enough for those who exceed the meter and 80 in height.

We know the engine well, it vibrates little, is civil in its sound, is well supported by a modulating clutch and has an extremely gentle throttle response in any mapping, albeit with an enviable grit. It resumes from 2,000 rpm and starts to push well from 2,500, then to 4,500 a change of character and the thrust that is reinvigorated up to 6,500 where it becomes really bad for the further 2,000 rpm that reach 8,500. Then it is better to change gear, even if the limiter is at 9,000 rpm. In relaxed driving you travel in butter between 3,000 and 6,000 rpm, where there is already all the thrust you want. The chassis is solid and reassuring, with good stability and good handling. As with the 890, the ideal setup for off-roading involves a lower bike line behind, to “open up” the front a little and give more feeling on the front wheel. On the Norden it is a bit the same and in fact we tested it with the preload of the mono WP Apex at minimum.

Obviously, this is not the best set-up for road riding, because doing so results in a much less manageable bike and, in fact, the 901 is round and reassuring when entering corners, but when changing direction it is not particularly agile. It must be said that you can adjust the preload of the mono (which as hydraulic is adjustable only in rebound) in a few seconds using the convenient knob, so the trim can be changed without any tools. The 43 WP Apex fork, with 220mm of travel, has the adjusters for adjusting compression and rebound (not preload) and a fairly controlled base setting, even when opening the adjusters. The braking support is nice, but we would have preferred a greater sensitivity to small bumps, while it is precisely in the first mm of travel that it struggles to start. This results in a slightly dry response on small holes and this, after several hours of driving, limits comfort and strains the wrists. As for travel, at the rear we have 215 mm, which is a cross between the 890 Adventure which has 200/200 mm and the Adventure R which has 240/240 mm. Gearbox and clutch passed with flying colors: the standard quickshift is fast and precise and a pleasure to drive. Driving that never ends, among other things, because with 19 liters of fuel tank and rather low consumption, a range of 400 km is declared.