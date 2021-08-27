Hustle, Adam Sandler had to change a part of the plot – here’s why

Adam Sandler said he was forced to change a part of the plot of the Netflix movie, Hustle, at the request of the streamer. The film stars Sandler and co-producer alongside NBA star LeBron James. The actor talked about it while participating in The Dan Patrick Show. Here is what was declared.

“The script originally read that I was looking for a player in China but Netflix is ​​not in China. What if I find someone in Latin America or Europe? So the next revelation is that I’m in Mallorca.” says Sandler. Although he is not one of the most loved actors by critics, he is still an interpreter appreciated by the general public; an Adam Sandler fan said he saw 638 hours of his films in just one year.

The plot of Hustle in fact tells of a former basketball talent scout looking to revive his career bringing a player from overseas to play in the NBA.

Along with Sandler, the cast consists of Queen Latifah, Ben Foster and Robert Duvall, as well as numerous cameos from coaches and basketball players.

The character who is recruited in Spain is played by Juancho Hernangomez, a real basketball player who plays in the Memphis Grizzlies.

This is not the first collaboration between Adam Sandler and Netflix; the actor starred in several of the streamer’s films, including The Meyerowitz Stories and Rough Diamonds.

At the moment Hustle doesn’t have a release date yet.

