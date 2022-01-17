HYBRID ELEGANCE ON THE SHOW IN MILAN – Magazine

by Eva Desiderio

“Attention to health and work. People of fashion want to go on. With the men’s fashion week started in Florence with Pitti Uomo 101, we have seen that things can be done, and very well. This is what we want to do here. for Milan Fashion Week Men’s Collection until Tuesday with the style of winter 2022-2023 “. Carlo Capasa, president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, tells the beautiful face of the men’s fashion shows in Milan, the best of Made in Italy. Capasa wanted to start these events for the most part live, but always supported by digital, giving the people of fashion in Milan an exclusive visit on Friday to the exhibition with the 200 portraits of Giovanni Gastel at the Triennale ‘The people I like’. “In his photos there is the soul of fashion”.

In a serene atmosphere, with continuous and strict Super Green Pass checks and the use of FP2 masks, the parades run off quickly in front of a maximum of 100 people far apart. Zegna opens with a video showing the natural enchantment of Oasi Zegna and a series of models wearing a collection that is as refined as it is hybrid, full of history and contamination, according to the refined touch of the creative director Alessandro Sartori. First season with the rebranding label, only Zegna, as in the origins and a lot of white in the suits and coats to remember the snow. “Eighty artisans worked on this collection – says Sartori – and I say thanks to these 160 hands!”.

The return of elegance is also the leitmotif of Brunello Cucinelli who has chosen 75-line velvet as for very young and refined dresses in light blue or salt white for trousers with discreet amplitude of the hips and tapered hem under the blue single-breasted blazer and a half. To steal the cashmere pochette in the pocket, a malandrino quirk, the honey-colored suede ankle boot, the vanisè knitwear, the jacquard pullover with a Nordic taste, the new pomegranate and carrot orange colors. “I expect a new world soon – explains Cucinelli – because today’s Italy is a credible country. Our sales are good: the customer is informed about what he buys and chooses quality”. Saverio and Alessandra Moschillo show in via Sant’Andrea the novelties of Husky, a brand owned for many years, which turns on a sartorial collection applied to the famous English royal heritage. Brit Beat the line, gritty and elegant, with detachable and functional interiors, quilted nylon jackets that can be machine washed, the lining with the image of Burt, Saverio’s husky dog, the bon ton blue coat with raw cut.

Laurence Steele, creative director of Aspesi, puts on stage his unsurpassed classics: impers doubled with feathers, field jackets, shirt jackets, including blue, military green and hints of ocher yellow. The collection is for men and women, for a common wardrobe, and the sizes range from XXS to XXL. At Santoni’s, the soles of the most luxurious shoes are orange as always, but this time they are also orange for the roughest and most youthful footwear. “In 2021 we saw an extraordinary recovery of the markets, Europe, America, Russia and the Middle East, surpassing 2019”, says Giuseppe Santoni, owner and CEO of the Marche-based company.

Antonio De Matteis, CEO of Kiton, mixes the cards of excellence with sensational vicuna pullovers and coats full of softness with the fabrics of his Lanificio Carlo Barbera. His twins, Walter and Mariano De Matteis who made their debut at Pitti Uomo with their KNT are also very popular here in Milan. Game of roles and clothes between her and him also at Brioni with the Austrian designer Norbert Stumpfl who at Palazzo Durini launches six female looks stolen from the male and tailor-made perfect. Silvia Venturini Fendi triumphs in skill at Fendi with a decisive and very fashionable man. And enter the world of the metaverse with the agreement with Ledger, world leader in digital asset management, which brings forward the Web 3.0 revolution thanks to an easy-to-use and secure hardware wallet, and a digital management platform for cryptocurrencies and digital assets. The first Fendi-branded passport for cryptocurrencies arrives on the catwalk.