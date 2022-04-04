Hybrid work: what is the challenge to implement it – News Technology – Technology

The pandemic has changed the work experience so much that the opening of new spaces and the definition of trends open the doors to a roadmap for remote or hybrid work to be effective.

In fact, Microsoft published its second annual Work Trend Index report, this time with data on Colombia and exploring leadership plans for the coming year after employee feedback.

(You can also read: Is TikTok the new cultural fast food?)

“There are several changes in the work model, we went from very hierarchical organizations to those where there are ecosystems, alliances and relationships, employees were no longer controlled and were led to innovate and develop solutions to be relevant. We moved from a confidentiality model and began to share experiences within the company and in various sectors,” said Jaime Galviz, general manager of Microsoft in Colombia, within the framework of the Claro Tech Summit.

According to the director, the challenge facing all organizations is to meet the new and great expectations of employees while balancing results in an unpredictable economy and also helping leaders navigate change.

The 2022 Workplace Trends Index outlines five pressing trends pointed out by 31,000 people in 31 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, in Latin America, along with an analysis of the signs of productivity in Microsoft 365. The first is that employees they have a new way of evaluating what is ‘worth’; Of those surveyed globally, 53 percent say they are more likely to prioritize their health and wellness over work than they were before the pandemic, while in Colombia 74 percent prioritize their health and wellness and therefore , 40 per cent of workers are likely to change employers this year (up from 35 per cent in 2021 and 43 per cent globally).

We went from a confidentiality model and began to share experiences within the company and in various sectors.

The second trend is that managers feel caught between leadership and employee expectations. Thus, 52 percent plan to return to full-time face-to-face work in the next year. However, 52 percent of employees are likely to consider transitioning to a hybrid or remote model.

For employees, the change has made it possible to maintain or improve their productivity compared to last year, or so is highlighted by 86 percent, while 42 percent of managers feel that productivity has been affected.

(See also: Twitter turns 16 and promises to fight disinformation)

The third trend or task is that leaders must make the trip to the office worthwhile, as only 29 percent of leaders in the country have created team agreements to define why and when to go to the office (vs. to 28 percent of business leaders worldwide).

It is estimated that 54 percent of decision makers will be concentrating on redesigning meeting rooms to be more friendly with hybrid work, there is more technology, a change in design or furniture.

Leaders must understand that flexible working does not mean being ‘always on’‘, points out the fourth recommendation.

Jaime Galviz, general manager of Microsoft Colombia.

“Part of the empowerment and transition that companies are going to have has to do with trust and the measurement of results for the work, since the time of the transfer could have its effect on productivity,” said the manager.

Off-hours work and working hours continue to increase around the world, as does the number of weekly meetings and talks per person. In Colombia, after two years, time spent in weekly meetings for the average Teams user has finally plateaued, after rising more than 250 percent since March 2020, while chat usage continues to rise (27 percent). percent per user).

Furthermore, in Latin America, while the length of the working day rose by 46 minutes, work outside of working hours and on weekends grew by 28 percent and 14 percent, respectively.

The fifth recommendation is that a reconstruction of relationships in a hybrid world must be done.

(See also: Repeaters: an alternative to improve Wi-Fi at home).

Leaders should not see a return to the office as the only solution to rebuilding the social capital we have lost in the last two years. They need to prioritize time for relationship building to happen, knowing that remote and newly onboarded employees will need additional support. In addition, managers play a crucial role in fostering team bonds and act as dot-connectors to help employees expand their networks.

60 percent of hybrid workers in Colombia are considering a switch to fully remote mode in the next year, higher than the global trend of 51 percent. In addition, companies cannot depend only on the office.

However, 42 percent of hybrid workers in Colombia feel lonelier at work than beforewhile 49 percent of non-face-to-face workers feel that way since moving to remote work.

In the country’s companies, the lack of friendships at work has also become evident, with 53 percent having fewer work friendships. Additionally, 60 percent of leaders are concerned that new hires aren’t receiving enough support to be successful during hybrid or remote work.

We continue to adapt, innovate and understand how to adopt hybrid and flexible collaboration cultures to take care of the most valuable asset, which is talent.

According to Microsoft, making hybrid work work for everyone will require intentional leadership on how, when and where to work. Companies and individuals must be clear about the key role technology plays in keeping their employees productive, creative and innovative. .

It is necessary to align the physical and digital worlds, since solving the paradox of hybrid work will be the great challenge in the future and will require policies and technologies designed for flexibility.

“There is also a fatigue in the way things are being done, although we are still experimenting in this new reality of work and it is clear that there is no single recipe that works for all organizations, we continue to adapt, innovate and understand how to adopt hybrid and flexible collaboration cultures to take care of the most valuable asset, which is talent, and it has become a war to have the best”, added Galviz.

(Also, read: Google Chrome suffers cyberattack, could they steal user data?)

LAURA LESMES DIAZ

Writing Technology