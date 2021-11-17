Hydrogen and alternative fuels: 5 Japanese manufacturers join forces to avoid the end of internal combustion engines

Alternative fuels. The first of the initiatives already identified concerns participation in motor racing using zero-emission fuels. In this regard, Mazda, convinced of the importance of providing customers with the widest variety of alternatives and within the framework of the expansion strategies of the engine offer, participated in the Okayama race (in the ST-Q class) with a prototype equipped with a 1.5-liter SkyActiv diesel engine, powered by fuel entirely derived from biomass. The tender is only the first of a long series of experimentation activities aimed at verifying the reliability of the propulsion systems chosen and the conditions for their pervasive use. The next Super Taikyu season, therefore, will see the entry of Toyota and Subaru, intending to conduct tests for vehicles powered by “decarbonised synthetic fuel”, also derived from biomass. The two Japanese manufacturers, also united by share ties and a strong collaboration in the field of electrification, as also demonstrated by the recent launch of the Solterra, intend to compete with vehicles developed on the basis of the BRZ and of GR86. In this case, the collaboration is aimed at “accelerating the development of technologies for all options and taking up the challenge of achieving carbon neutrality”.

Hydrogen. The second initiative involves the Kawasaki Heavy Industries conglomerate and the Yamaha motorcycle manufacturer. Also on the basis of the activities carried out so far by the two companies separately, the project envisages the launch of a joint research for the development of endothermic engines fueled by hydrogen for two-wheeled vehicles. In the future, among other things, other motorcycling companies of the caliber of Honda and Suzuki are expected to join. The third initiative revolves around Toyota. The multinational has been collaborating with Yamaha and Denso on hydrogen engines since 2016 and has already participated in three sports competitions with specific vehicles, including the 24 hours of Fuji last May, during which a Corolla equipped with a 1,618 cm³ engine powered by compressed hydrogen was used for the first time. The same car also participated in the subsequent races of Autopolis (31 July-1 August) and Suzuka (18 and 19 September). In Okayama it was president Akio Toyoda, known in the racing world under the pseudonym Morizo ​​Kinoshita, who took the wheel of a similar racing car of the Orc Rookie Racing team.