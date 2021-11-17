Business

Hydrogen and alternative fuels: 5 Japanese manufacturers join forces to avoid the end of internal combustion engines

The strategies for the decarbonisation of the Toyota have been known for some time: the House of the Three Ellipses intends to favor a multi-technological approach, with the aim of developing complementary solutions to battery-powered electricity (hydrogen fuel cells, alternative fuels and more), capable, among the other, to avoid the premature demise of internal combustion engines. On the other hand, the Japanese multinational has repeatedly issued warnings about the risks involved in betting only on battery technology and, a few days ago, he reiterated his skepticism, preferring not to adhere to the COP26 commitment to stop to endothermic for 2040. This framework includes a whole series of initiatives aimed not only at extending the life of traditional engines but also, if not above all, at providing the widest choice options to the global market, in particular to those areas of the world that they are not considered ready to embrace the transition to electric mobility in the short term. The latest initiative promoted by Toyota involves several Japanese industrial companies: the Mazda, the Subaru, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Yamaha Motor.

The target. The five companies, as part of their strategies towards carbon neutrality, have in fact launched an alliance that has the explicit objective of expanding the options of “production, transport and use of fuel” in internal combustion engines mounted on participating vehicles. at the Three Hours of Okayama on 13 and 14 November, valid for the Japanese Super Taikyu endurance championship. To this end, three initiatives have been identified for now, in which each of the five companies will have specific responsibilities. However, they are not excluding new areas of collaboration: “To expand options for achieving carbon neutrality and to help create a better society while protecting jobs and livelihoods, the five companies intend to continue to combine their strengths and deepen their collaboration “.

Alternative fuels. The first of the initiatives already identified concerns participation in motor racing using zero-emission fuels. In this regard, Mazda, convinced of the importance of providing customers with the widest variety of alternatives and within the framework of the expansion strategies of the engine offer, participated in the Okayama race (in the ST-Q class) with a prototype equipped with a 1.5-liter SkyActiv diesel engine, powered by fuel entirely derived from biomass. The tender is only the first of a long series of experimentation activities aimed at verifying the reliability of the propulsion systems chosen and the conditions for their pervasive use. The next Super Taikyu season, therefore, will see the entry of Toyota and Subaru, intending to conduct tests for vehicles powered by “decarbonised synthetic fuel”, also derived from biomass. The two Japanese manufacturers, also united by share ties and a strong collaboration in the field of electrification, as also demonstrated by the recent launch of the Solterra, intend to compete with vehicles developed on the basis of the BRZ and of GR86. In this case, the collaboration is aimed at “accelerating the development of technologies for all options and taking up the challenge of achieving carbon neutrality”.

Hydrogen. The second initiative involves the Kawasaki Heavy Industries conglomerate and the Yamaha motorcycle manufacturer. Also on the basis of the activities carried out so far by the two companies separately, the project envisages the launch of a joint research for the development of endothermic engines fueled by hydrogen for two-wheeled vehicles. In the future, among other things, other motorcycling companies of the caliber of Honda and Suzuki are expected to join. The third initiative revolves around Toyota. The multinational has been collaborating with Yamaha and Denso on hydrogen engines since 2016 and has already participated in three sports competitions with specific vehicles, including the 24 hours of Fuji last May, during which a Corolla equipped with a 1,618 cm³ engine powered by compressed hydrogen was used for the first time. The same car also participated in the subsequent races of Autopolis (31 July-1 August) and Suzuka (18 and 19 September). In Okayama it was president Akio Toyoda, known in the racing world under the pseudonym Morizo ​​Kinoshita, who took the wheel of a similar racing car of the Orc Rookie Racing team.

The challenges. The five companies, in presenting their initiatives before the tender, also highlighted the different “challenges” faced for the production, transport and use of hydrogen. On the first front, Toyota has announced a new collaboration: the city of Fukuoka has supplied hydrogen derived from biogas produced from wastewater treatment, expanding a parterre of suppliers already composed, in previous tenders, by Obayashi (hydrogen from geothermal energy production) , Toyota Motor Kyushu and the city of Namie (hydrogen from solar power generation). As for transport, large and medium-sized trucks powered by biofuel were used. In addition, Toyota has entered into a partnership with Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies (CJPT) to resolve issues affecting small light commercial vehicles as well as fuel tank weights and legally permissible pressures. In particular, the aim is to use resin coatings for carbon fiber-reinforced plastic tanks (already used in the Mirai) to allow the transport of hydrogen in small quantities at high pressure. Finally, an important aspect concerns the use of indigenous as a direct fuel. In the six months preceding the Three Hours of Okayama, Toyota would have improved the power of the Corolla used for the 24 Hours of Fuji by about 20% and the torque by 30%, without affecting the parameters of consumption.

Akio’s War. Beyond the technical aspects, the “political” aspect of the initiative, which is part of the battle of Akio Toyoda against a transition to electricity that is too rapid and conceived by excluding any form of alternative technological solution that leads to the same result (carbon neutrality). As mentioned at the beginning, the CEO of Toyota opened the hostilities almost a year ago, with a series of statements that caused a lot of discussion: words that denounced the economic, but also social risks of a switch to battery-powered vehicles. his hasty saying. Recently, Toyota is gone in the sights of Greenpeace, which, in a study by its Asian branch, gave the Nagoya giant the worst marks in decarbonisation, completely ignoring the contribution to the global reduction of CO2 given by the sale of almost twenty million hybrids from 1997 to today and arguing that the Japanese company “is among the most talkative industrial players in the defense of internal combustion engines”. Now, with the involvement of the companies that gravitate around it, Toyota aims to create a “Japanese bloc” in favor of a multi-technological approach that will be difficult to ignore.

