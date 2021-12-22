Hydrogen and renewables, Namibia discovers how lush a desert is

“Now, suddenly, the desert has become precious.” The statement by Finance Minister Ipumbu Shimi sums up the interest that Namibia is arousing at an international level. The constant presence of the sun and the strong wind, have allowed it to win the attention for the great potential of renewable energy that it is able to produce. More than any other, that green hydrogen that everyone needs and is desperate to achieve in order to achieve the environmental objectives of the next decades.

With an average of 300 days of sunshine a year, Namibia is in fact the second country in the world for solar radiation. Moreover, the name of the capital is all a script: Windhoek literally means “wind angle”, which could soon move to the center of the world given the influx of investments it is receiving.

Among the first to set eyes on Namibia was Germany, an expert connoisseur of the territory due to its colonial past (the country came out of the influence of the German Empire in 1919, after thirty-five years of subordination). “There is already a worldwide race for the best hydrogen technologies and the best locations for [sua] production. From our point of view, Namibia has particularly good chances in this competition “, said at the end of August the then Minister of Research, the German Anja Karliczek, when signing a partnership with the African country for green hydrogen. . A collaboration that saw Berlin invest around 40 million euros for pilot projects and feasibility studies, as well as strengthening the training of experts and specialists in the sector. For the former German minister – who on December 8 handed over the baton to Bettina Stark-Watzinger, of the Liberal Democratic Party, who joined the new Scholz government – the price for a kilo of hydrogen “made in Namibia” would settle between 1.50 euros and 2 euros. A very convenient value that represents a great opportunity for Germany, given that “we need large quantities quickly and at cheap prices per kilo”.

What is lacking, however, is not hydrogen per se. At the moment, almost all of it is gray (96%), as it comes from fossil fuels. Immediately after there is the blue one, less polluting than the first because it derives from the CO2 present in the air. Finally, the green one, the most important and necessary to give substance to the ecological transition but also the most difficult to find. It is in fact obtained from water and electricity and has a cost four or five times higher than the gray one. The belief – or hope – of Germany is that Namibia, thanks to the characteristics of its territory and the liquidity introduced by Berlin, can become a low-cost hydrogen pole from which it can be refueled to reach the status of “carbon free” within 2050. To succeed, however, the African country needs to be accompanied along this path.

“Recognizing the inevitability of the energy transition, we understand and accept that fossil fuels are no longer the fuel of the future and that the world is switching to renewable energy,” said Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweedo, speaking to the Renewable Energy Business held in Dubai at the end of November. An eloquent demonstration is the National Integrated Resource Plan (NIRP), born in 2013, revised three years later and which should receive its official form by 2022. With this long-term project, the country aims to meet the demand for energy resources . By 2030, it has been predicted that 70% of Namibia’s energy will come from renewables, while 80% of that used will be produced internally. “However”, underlined the former governor of the Bank of Namibia, “we also ask for a just and equitable energy transition between nations. We need to guard against an energy transition process that has the potential to negatively affect some without any mitigation. ” Namibia knows its potential and, not surprisingly, the ecological transition plays an important part in the post-Covid economic recovery plan promoted by President Hage Geingob. Precisely for this reason, his government was invited to present it at the World Economic Forum in Davos, scheduled for January but postponed due to the spread of Omicron.

Nonetheless, it may not be enough. The government alone is unable to achieve the required standards and, for this reason, it has relied on local and foreign investors, both public and private. Windhoek thus launched an international proposal to understand which and how many investors were interested in the project. In the end, the project was awarded to Hyphen Hydrogen Energy, for a total value of 9.4 billion dollars, and should lead to a production of pure or derivative green hydrogen (ammonia) equal to 300,000 tons per year. . This is the first project of this type and the site has been identified in the Tsau / Khaeb National Park, in the Namib Desert in the southwest of the country, among the top five places in the world for the production of low-cost hydrogen. The announcement came directly from President Geingob during the international climate summit held in Glasgow in early November. Once the project is definitively approved, Hyphen, a joint venture between the British Nicholas Holding and the German Enertrag, will have the opportunity to manage it for the next forty years and create about 20,000 jobs, 90% of which are covered by Namibians. From here the hydrogen will be produced to be redistributed internally and exported.

Sorting it around the globe, however, will not be an easy task. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, exporting the finished product via ships would require a modernization of the port of Lüderitz as it is located in shallow water. Being a nation that tends to be very arid, to produce green hydrogen it will be necessary to desalinate the sea water through new and expensive plants. For Berlin this should not represent a problem, as in the final sum the cost for the port development would be around 1%. But from here wider horizons could open up, with further protagonists ready to enter the scene.

Among these, of course, is China so hungry for natural resources that it has already set foot in Africa. In Namibia, the other port of Walbis Bay – the only one to be already in very deep water as it was built on 40 hectares of land reclaimed from the sea through reclamation – was rebuilt in five years by the China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC ). Compared to the usual way of operating on the part of Beijing, the modality had been slightly different. On this occasion, in fact, 73% of the $ 268 million was allocated by the African Development Bank, while the remaining 27% by the government of Namibia. The Chinese, on the other hand, have been entrusted with the role of contractors but this does not mean that the influence of the Dragon should be less. Indeed, with the hydrogen issue underway, Beijing’s eyes have turned even more along the coasts of Namibia, which entered orbit from the Silk Road a few years ago. The municipality of Lüderitz has already estimated the town will increase its population by about ten times thanks to the planned investments, which will necessarily include new housing and the expansion of essential services, from water to sewage.