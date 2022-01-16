Hydrogen car with heat engine. What moves from Japan to Turin

Where are we in research on hydrogen combustion applied to means of transport. A valid alternative to electrification towards the objective of substantially reducing emissions. The prototypes of Toyota, Lexus and Punch Torino

Hydrogen is permeating the field of transport with increasing density. Of course we are still in its infancy, but this gas is viewed in an increasingly favorable way by both the industrial and political worlds. Because its large-scale use also in the mobility sector could offer important advantages towards the goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere. In fact, hydrogen is able to “operate” on several fronts: using it in the refining of fuels (fossil or biofuels); using it as an energy carrier in fuel cells to power electric motors; by burning it directly in the combustion chamber of internal combustion engines. Dwelling on this last method of use, the Toyota group has recently started testing some prototypes, also making use of competitions. Researches continue around the world by various industrial entities. And something is also happening in Italy, for example on the part of Punch Torino.

Hydrogen Combustion Car: Toyota GR Yaris H2 – Racing is a fundamental tool for innovation; this was the case in the twentieth century and will continue to be the same in the rest of the twenty-first. Last year Toyota brought a Corolla running on hydrogen combustion to the track in Japan: the same three-cylinder 1.6 turbo engine that equips the petrol-powered GR Yaris, identical in most of its components, except for the injection. This engine is now also used in the GR Yaris H2 road prototype, recently shown in Brussels.

Hydrogen car: Lexus Rov – An extreme off-road vehicle with hydrogen combustion. Lexus Rov is a very special prototype vehicle, designed to tackle the challenging routes off the asphalt. It may be reminiscent of the ancient Dune Buggy, but it goes much further. In addition to the fact that the interior contains the typical Lexus refinements, the Rov also has a hydrogen combustion engine, here with a displacement 1.0. The rapid response (more than gasoline allows) allowed by the use of this gas allows you to manage the complexities of challenging off-road driving even better.

Hydrogen in Turin with Punch engines – The Punch Group is a Belgian company with various branches. In 2020 it purchased the Global Propulsion System of Turin, an important research and design center on diesel engines, from General Motors. Given the heavy decline of diesel engines for the reasons we all know, there seems to be no future for a center that has its own reason for existence in the development of this technology. However, the heavy commercial vehicle sector does not lend itself to electrification, for reasons of weight, volume and cost; the same goes for light boats. Here hydrogen proves once again its usefulness. The former GM center, now Punch Torino, is developing systems that adapt hydrogen combustion to diesel engines. Last September, the first results were presented in the Piedmontese capital, including a single cylinder engine capable of running both 100% hydrogen and dual hydrogen / diesel fuel; in the same period, at the Genoa Boat Show, a marine engine for yachts based on the V8 6.6 Duramax of General Motors and powered by hydrogen was also exhibited.

