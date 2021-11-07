Hydrogen cars, a technology of the future: in the meantime there is a better solution

Years ago, I was invited by the secretariat of the president of the Tuscany region to present a new one hydrogen car. It was the time when Rifkin’s book Economy Based on Hydrogen he was furious and I passed for one of the Italian experts in the field. In fact, I knew a little bit about it having worked for years at Berkeley on fuel cells.

That day, a car transporter unloaded the wonderful car in the courtyard of the region building. Let’s say it wasn’t exactly what I expected: a hydrogen car only makes sense if it uses one fuel cell to operate an electric motor, otherwise the inefficiency of the heat engine makes the whole enterprise meaningless. But this car didn’t use fuel cells. It was a Fiat Multipla with two cylinders placed under the floor that sent hydrogen directly to the carburetor to operate the normal engine. They made me try it. He jumped and jerked like a drunken camel. Apparently, the carburetor did not like the new fuel, or at least it wasn’t well adjusted.

The president arrived, who clearly had no idea what was wanted of him. He got behind the wheel to be photographed, then returned to his office as the car was taken away. The next day, local newspapers talked about the hydrogen machine of the future, the pride of Tuscan creativity.

Since then, of the hydrogen multiple I have not heard anything more, I guess there is still another example of the hundreds, or perhaps thousands, of prototype hydrogen road vehicles that have been built and then put aside in the last thirty years, at least. If we put them all in a row, they would probably make something as long as the Chinese wall, visible even from space.

I remember this story because it was one of the factors that made me become one “Skeptical” of hydrogen, as an advocate I had been before. What was the point of giving so much importance to a senseless contraption as that old Multipla was? It was the word “hydrogen” that over the years has acquired a magical value that still persists now.

Hydrogen cars began to be talked about in the 1960s, when NASA developed fuel cells for the Gemini capsules. With the enthusiasm of the time for “space” technologies it began to think that the same batteries could also be used on earth. But the Gemini batteries needed to be powered with hydrogen and oxygen pure. In space, it could be done. Indeed, the batteries produced water that the astronauts could then drink. But a car that carried hydrogen and pure oxygen was one small spaceship. At that point, we might as well put some rear rockets in it and send it into orbit. It wasn’t practical.

However, the idea remained popular. For many years, efforts have been made to develop a fuel cell that could work on earth, was inexpensive and lasted a long time. Progress has been made, of course, but these stacks remain expensive also because they require platinum to function. Which, incidentally, makes it impossible to build them in sufficient numbers to replace the current fleet. There is not enough mineral platinum on Earth to be able to do this.

Then there are a lot of other problems with the hydrogen car: the bulk and weight of the cylinders, the absence of a charging infrastructure, all the problems of safety associated with a high pressure flammable gas. Of course, today’s Toyota Mirai is certainly a much better car than the Multipla I was talking about earlier. But it costs like one Tesla, or even more, it has less space inside, and it doesn’t even have a higher autonomy. The only advantage is that, in theory, it recharges faster. Obviously, this is only possible if you find a hydrogen filling station and, at the moment, I understand that in Italy there are 6 (six) in all! Just to make a comparison, they are in Italy today 25 thousand charging stations for battery electric vehicles, not to mention the possibility of charging from a plug at home – which is impossible with hydrogen.

In short, the hydrogen car is one of those “technologies of the future” that are destined to remain so for a long time, and perhaps forever. It has the charm of the future, but little more. It is a bit like the car atomic that Ford proposed in the 1950s, or other oddities that never worked, like the air-powered car. Instead, we have technology that works, that is practical, and that solves many problems. It is the battery electric car that allows us to do something concrete to free ourselves from fossil fuels. So let’s use it!