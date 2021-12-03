hydrogen in the engine as if it were gasoline [Video]

Toyota continues to move towards thehydrogen and it does so with a concept based on one of the most popular and successful models among compact sports enthusiasts: the GR Yaris. The full name is Toyota GR Yaris Hydrogen and features the same 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine as the production GR. “Solo”, with special injection.

The powertrain in fact burns hydrogen and not gasoline and is the same already tested on a car specially set up to participate in some endurance races in Japan. This is the hydrogen-powered Corolla Sport, driving which Akio Toyoda himself sat too.

Fuel cell? No

Toyota, therefore, continues the experimentation on hydrogen vehicles by proposing cars that use it as fuel for the operation of “normal” internal combustion engines.

This is a completely different technology from that adopted by the Toyota Mirai, which instead uses a system fuel cell in which hydrogen, always stored in high pressure cylinders, is used to generate the functional energy to power an electric motor.

A new formula

Hydrogen technology in internal combustion engines has been under consideration by Toyota since 2017 but is still in an experimental phase. The data collected in the competitions with the Corolla, however, are considered encouraging by the House. The car is reliable and has almost zero exhaust emissions.

Compared to a gasoline engine, hydrogen burns at a faster rate, resulting in good responsiveness and far better environmental performance. In addition, the combustion of hydrogen conveys a driving experience more similar to that of a normal internal combustion engine, both for the distribution of power and torque, as well as for the noise.

Thus explains the Toyoda strategy