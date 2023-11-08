Hygiene and good nutrition help prevent pneumonia

Pneumonia can be treated with antibiotics prescribed in health centers. Hospitalization is recommended for nursing patients, the elderly, and in very severe cases to prevent death.
World Health Organization (WHO) states through its website that “Pneumonia is a type of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs. These are made up of tiny sacs, called alveoli, which (in healthy people) fill with air when we breathe.
alveoli of patients pneumonia They are filled with pus and fluid, making breathing painful and limiting oxygen absorption.
Pulmonologist Juan Pablo Salisbury told AFP what are its main origins pneumonia It is contagious, and can be viral and bacterial. “The main route of entry of pathogens is inhalation of aerosolized droplets.
There are also other unusual mechanisms such as aspiration of mouth contents (oropharyngeal flora), gastric contents or even through hematogenous arrival. Infection From a distance”.
between virus, bacteria And mushroom Among the most common causes of pneumonia, WHO highlights the following: Streptococcus pneumoniae: the most common cause of bacterial pneumonia in children. Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib): The second most common cause of bacterial pneumonia. ,
Respiratory syncytial virus: The most common cause of viral pneumonia. Pneumocystis jirovecii: An important cause of pneumonia in children under six months of age with HIV/AIDS, responsible for at least one in four deaths in HIV-positive infants.
symptoms.
Pneumonia usually starts like a normal flu, then other symptoms appear such as rapid or difficult breathing, cough, fever, chills, loss of appetite and wheezing (more common in viral infections).
in cases of pneumonia Severe subcostal indrawing may occur; That is, depression or retraction of the lower chest during inspiration (in a healthy person, the chest expands during inspiration).
In infants, pneumonia can cause an inability to consume food or fluids, as well as loss of consciousness, hypothermia, and seizures. For correct diagnosis, chest X-ray and blood tests are usually performed.
In some cases, a CT scan or lung fluid aspiration may be needed to get more information.
prevention
It has been reported that infants and adults over the age of 65 are most vulnerable Pulmonologist Arnaldo SarabiaTo reduce your risk of getting sick with pneumonia, you should wash your hands frequently, not smoke, and keep your immune system healthy with a balanced diet and regular physical activity.
vaccines They may help prevent pneumonia caused by bacteria called pneumococci or flu viruses. People who have been vaccinated usually have a better response to the onset of pneumonia.
World Pneumonia Day is observed on 12 November, which aims to raise awareness about the public health problem caused by it and prevent deaths.
