Hygiene and good nutrition help prevent pneumonia

Pneumonia can be treated with antibiotics prescribed in health centers. Hospitalization is recommended for nursing patients, the elderly, and in very severe cases to prevent death.

World Health Organization (WHO) states through its website that “Pneumonia is a type of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs. These are made up of tiny sacs, called alveoli, which (in healthy people) fill with air when we breathe.

alveoli of patients pneumonia They are filled with pus and fluid, making breathing painful and limiting oxygen absorption.

Pulmonologist Juan Pablo Salisbury told AFP what are its main origins pneumonia It is contagious, and can be viral and bacterial. “The main route of entry of pathogens is inhalation of aerosolized droplets.

There are also other unusual mechanisms such as aspiration of mouth contents (oropharyngeal flora), gastric contents or even through hematogenous arrival. Infection From a distance”.

between virus, bacteria And mushroom Among the most common causes of pneumonia, WHO highlights the following: Streptococcus pneumoniae: the most common cause of bacterial pneumonia in children. Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib): The second most common cause of bacterial pneumonia. ,

Respiratory syncytial virus: The most common cause of viral pneumonia. Pneumocystis jirovecii: An important cause of pneumonia in children under six months of age with HIV/AIDS, responsible for at least one in four deaths in HIV-positive infants.