HYPE gives a free year of Amazon Prime: eccom like

HYPE, one of the most popular account cards on the market, offers new customers the possibility of get a free year of Amazon Prime choosing HYPE Next or HYPE Premium.

The initiative, available at the link at the bottom of the news, is available to all users who register on the site or upgrade their plan to HYPE Next or HYPE Premium. The initiative announced by the company will be valid until 11:59 pm on December 31, 2021, and will also be available via the mobile application for Android and iOS.

It is very simple to win the prize offered by HYPE: in the “Promo Code” field relating to the HYPE Next or HYPE Premium opening request form, you will need to enter the promotional code “AMAZONPRIME“. In addition, the following requirements must be met to take advantage of the HYPE promotion:

have completed the signing of the HYPE Next or HYPE Premium contract by 31 December 2021;

have made the first access to the HYPE mobile application and the related creation of authentication and login codes;

have paid at least one full rent of HYPE Premium (equal to 9.90 euros) or at least three full installments of HYPE Next by 30 April 2022.

