Hype Trailer shows a roundup of the games nominated for the awards – Nerd4.life

The Game Awards 2021 is approaching, with the event set for next week, and Geoff Keighley feeds the anticipation with the publication of a “Hype Trailer” containing a spectacular roundup of the hottest games of 2021 e nominees for various awards for the evening in question.

As the title of the trailer itself reports, it is a video built to create hype in view of the evening, which we recall will be held in the night between 9 and 10 December, that is from 2 to 5 in the morning of 10 December in our part, a somewhat prohibitive time but in which we are waiting for you anyway for the news in real time.

The trailer in question, which seems to have been edited by Keighley himself, is made up of fragments of gameplay and cutscenes drawn from many of the major games nominated for awards in the various categories. Among these we find, to give some examples, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village, It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Metroid Dread, Life is Strange: True Colors, Forza Horizon 5 and various others.

All this is accompanied by the song KYRH by Hayley Williams, or the famous leader of Paramore, which could also be seen as a possible clue to a possible presence of the singer during the evening of the Game Awards, given the high-profile musical guests who have also characterized the previous editions, but we have no information on this yet.

Between possible novelties that may have space within the 2021 Game Awards, we have seen clues about Elden Ring and perhaps Hellblade 2 and Avowed, but we just have to wait until Friday to find out more.