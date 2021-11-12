Hyper-inflation makes Bitcoin and Gold fly. Here is which of the two will benefit the most

For years the objective of the Central Banks has been the fight against Deflation against which, at this moment, they would have no other solution than to keep rates at a minimum. Therefore, guaranteeing inflation at certain levels, is necessary (in a certain sense) against the possibility mentioned above, it is perceived as a positive note also in order not to scare investors with a rise in real rates.

Recently, (short-term) government bond yields have risen due to the “only” possibility that rates may be raised next year (US2Y + 0.5% and US10Y + 1.5% – this is because were “dumped” by investors for fear of seeing their premium eroded by future inflation), the Breakeven Inflation Rate (the 5-year breakeven rate on Treasury inflation-protected securities) rose more than 3%, c ‘it was a sort of “Bear Flutting” that occurs when Central Banks become less accommodating by downsizing their long-term growth prospects and the possibility that the CPI could reach 6% is gaining ground. In all this it was possible to highlight the positive correlation between the financial sector (XLF) and the US10Y, part of the gains in this sector is due to the loans they grant and the more interest rates are seen to rise the more they will earn.

Yellen, in recent days, reiterated that high inflation will not last “beyond next year” and that there will not be a repeat of a price increase like in the 70s.

Leaving aside for a moment the “problem” of inflation, what worries investors most is the “policy mistake” (political error), that is an “anticipated” rate hike by Central Banks that “slows down” growth. In fact, Alessandro Albano in his article “USA, inflation never so high in 30 years. Heavy at the start” pointed out how the CME futures on Fed interest rates are pricing 3 increases in 2022, the first in June.

Consumer prices have risen sharply over the past thirty years.

The increased by 6.2% in October compared to 2020 and this pace is similar to 1990, prices in various sectors have grown by 0.4% between August and September (while inflation in the area euro is expected to peak at 3.7%).

Driving, like an F1 driver, was rising energy costs along with prices for used and new cars (which had partly caused the rise in inflation) are up by 2.5. % since September while they had an annual increase of 26%. The cost of hotels also increased by 1.5%, also reaching an annual increase of 26%. But not only that, also the prices for medical assistance, for household items and rents of 3% per annum, transport of 0.4%.

The energy index has increased by about 5% since September (by 30% on an annual basis) and gasoline by 6%. Precisely in this regard, President Biden declared it “absolute priority” to defend against certain price manipulations, with the approval of Congress of his 1.75 trillion dollar bill that will also create thousands of jobs and benefit from them. also transport that will reduce the “bottlenecks” of the supply chain, lowering inflationary pressures. But what if this causes inflation to increase considerably further?

Companies involved in production such as Eaton Corp Plc, United Rentals Inc (NYSE 🙂 and Deere & Co (just a few) will certainly benefit from this, without forgetting the ETF The Global X US Infrastructure Development.

The data is “betraying”, as has already been said several times in other analyzes, the Fed which has already reduced its purchase program by 120 billion dollars (by 15 billion less a month and will end in 8 months) and like Yellen , Powell also considers inflation to be fleeting, or rather transitory. When another intervention is necessary, we could first expect a further reduction in purchases and therefore a decrease in the QE period, and subsequently an increase in rates.

Where did the liquidity go?

and Gold have “exploded” as a result of the long-awaited “hyperinflation”, changing (at least for the moment) their correlation from negative to positive?

(11 November charts)

Since June, the Gold was creating a “channel” that in the specific case we can define “lateralization”. In fact, it has been several months since the latter did not “work” almost as a “safe haven”, consequently the dollar (although there is no longer the bond as before) was rising acting as a “protection”. If we analyze the graph, from the financial crisis of 2008 to today, we would think that we are in a situation similar to 2013 because prices were forming a pattern with decreasing highs.

But last week gold prices rebounded with a momentary rise and then went down ahead of the Fed meeting. This made us assume that it could already discount any Central Bank decisions, pushing government bond yields towards higher. tall. After that, the price remained above the two support zones, positioned at $ 1,730 and $ 1,750 while this week’s inflation data finally showed the soil role as a “short-term” safe haven, marking a + yesterday. 0.94% and from 4 November a rise of 5%, breaking the structure at 1832 dollars and touching that of 1870 dollars. In the event that it consolidates in the 1850 area and then on the support at 1870 dollars, we could see another bullish movement up to 2 thousand dollars. What will it show in the long run: strength or weakness?

(graphic 11 November)

Note that according to the latest data from GoldHub, gold ETFs had net outflows of $ 1.4 billion in October. Globally, holdings in gold fell from the start of the year to $ 203 billion. Is this the sign that investors right now prefer BTC?

Unlike in the past, has digital currency been correlating “positively” with movements in bond yields over the past year? When yields rise, Bitcoin also rises (obviously Btc is subject to larger swings), they move in the same direction. This implies that the digital currency benefits directly from inflation.

(graphic 11 November)

Has Bitcoin hit new highs after the consumer price data of the last few days, giving credence to the observations that the cryptocurrency has confirmed itself as a sort of new generation “safe haven”, even for skeptics, against inflationary risks?

Alessandro Albano in his article “” underlines how the US 10-year bond compared with virtual currency has gone from 1.474% before the macro figure to 1.57% today in the same minutes of the jump of the currency, during which has been a greater “outflow” from equity to Bitcoin. In fact, various data show that the average price of Btc of the holder who is “Holding” is 18 thousand dollars while Coinbase (NASDAQ 🙂 expects an increase in users in the next quarter compared to 74 million in Q3.

In the last analysis on Bitcoin, using Fibonacci I pointed out how the last rise (the last ATH) corresponded to the 1.618% level and consequently the possible retracement could be in the 57 thousand dollars area and then subsequently have a new rise. Having certified this, we have seen the cryptocurrency create a new ATH at $ 68500 and then retrace in the area of ​​$ 67000 – $ 64800 (2 important supports).

The next target will be $ 70,000 but first there could be an accumulation phase in the $ 67,000 area (for the complete analysis “Bitcoin towards unexplored prices, that’s why $ 80 thousand is the next target”).

(graphic 11 November)

In conclusion

Although we have already reiterated this, even in unsuspected times, inflation is not “transitory”.

Hyperinflation is a fact to be aware of even in the next few months, but it should be emphasized that it has nothing to do with the 70s.

The markets have changed, so it will be important to understand what their reaction will be in Q4. For the moment, gold has risen but not to 2020 levels, the dollar is about to end its best week against its major peers, many Growth stocks have not “collapsed” and vice versa those benefiting from these situations have not outperformed. There were retracements that were more due to the fact that they were overbought. And finally Btc and other cryptocurrencies will be increasingly protagonists?