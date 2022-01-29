To say that in winter there are many who suffer from the cold seems quite obvious. Yet there are people who feel climate change more intensely. It is not only the coldest temperatures that create discomfort, but also the sudden changes in temperature. The limbs of those with low temperature hypersensitivity are often very cold most of the time. It happens that it is also accompanied by chills and tremors.

Often, that same feeling of cold is destined to go through the whole body, mainly affecting the back and the back area. While these may appear to be normal seasonal discomforts, the causes may actually go beyond temperatures. In fact, hypersensitivity to cold and cold hands, feet and back could be signs of something wrong.

Chronic cold and the link with food shortages

There are nutrients that are essential for the health of our body. Among these we find iron, a substance that makes up hemoglobin. It is through this protein that oxygen reaches the lungs and the rest of the body. When there is a deficiency of this mineral, red blood cells in the blood decrease, with a lower supply of oxygen to the organs.

Iron deficiency results in fatigue, lack of concentration and energy, a drop in the immune system, but also a constant feeling of cold. Same thing happens when the body lacks vitamin B12. Since it plays an important role in the production of red blood cells, it is closely linked to a lack of iron. B12 deficiency causes nervous system disorders and anemia, which can result in a continuous feeling of cold.

Hypersensitivity to cold and frozen hands, feet and back could hide these pathologies

Among the pathologies that have hypersensitivity to cold as symptoms we find neuropathies. These are all disorders of the peripheral nervous system. Nerve damage can cause a constant feeling of cold accompanied by chills, tingling, numbness, etc. This would be due to the sensitization of the party affected by the lesion.

An element that often escapes in researching the causes of the generalized feeling of cold throughout the body is thinness. A state of malnutrition, therefore a lack of essential nutrients for the body, can develop this sensation. Pathologies such as eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia are connected to malnutrition.

The excessive lack of body fat, in fact, does not create any protection towards the outside. Therefore, let the cold penetrate more easily and linger throughout the day.

Deepening

