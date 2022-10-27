Hypersensitivity to seminal plasma and other types of rare allergies in Puerto Rico

There are different factors that induce an allergy. However, sometimes it is not only one factor that triggers an allergy, but many at the same time. Being in contact with an allergist will avoid misdiagnosis and malpractice.

Dr. Verónica Díaz, Board Certified allergist and immunologist. Photomontage: Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

There are many situations that can alter or induce an allergy. Among them, changes in food, being exposed to an environmental change, or simply a change in lifestyle.

For this reason, the allergist Verónica Díaz, in an exclusive interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, explained the difference between an allergy and hives, in addition, she also spoke about the different allergies rare that today are identified in Puerto Rico.

According to the expert, “an allergy is when the body comes into contact, either with a food protein, or that exists in the environment such as grass pollen, animal fur, etc, and our body, in Instead of seeing it as something innocuous, he thinks that it is something that he has to attack and then the allergy begins, and the symptoms appear that will depend on the type of allergy”

Rare allergies on the Island

One of the allergies that can be considered rare, according to the specialist, is at semen. This allergy is also called hypersensitivity to seminal plasma, and it happens when the immune system reacts in a harmful way to proteins found in the semen.

It can begin to manifest as hives, with a spike, however, it can also be more complicated and severe in women.

On the other hand, people commonly think that the heat that occurs on the skin, and the redness and itching that comes from exercising, is a rare allergy. However, the doctor clarifies that this is a normal process that cells face when exercising.

Another of the allergies rare that are currently occurring, with some cases already diagnosed in Europe and the United States, is cat and pig allergy.

“This is an allergy that happens to people who are synthesized, which means they recognize the cat’s fur and its protein, and it looks a lot like the albumin that’s in the pig. A person, eating pork, gives them symptoms of allergies as to food, which can range from hives to anaphylaxis, which is a severe allergy that already comes with hives all over the body, swelling, breathing problems, etc,” points out allergist Viviana Díaz.

Most common allergies in Puerto Rico

The majority of patients on the Island suffer from allergies nasal passages, specifically because of the constant changes that they must face due to the variation of climate and environmental factors.

However, the allergist Verónica Díaz, expresses that it is necessary to make a differentiation between hives and allergiesspecifying that these are the first ones that occur most among Puerto Ricans.

Urticaria, according to the specialist, is a skin condition where mast cells, which are the cells that are also involved in allergic processes, are more sensitive and are activated for different reasons, although it is unknown exactly what causes them.

Even so, explains the allergist, “there are certain physical conditions that can activate urticaria, such as vibration activates these cells, as well as cholinergic urticaria that is caused by exercising or bathing in hot water, or solar urticaria. which is when the sun’s rays activate mast cells. However, these activities are not considered an allergy per se to these activities.”

Recommendations to avoid aggravating allergies

For patients with allergies that were developed by environmental factors, the most essential thing is to use prescribed medications. If you have hives, it is necessary to follow the regimen recommended by the allergist, usually you start with antihistamines, if you do not respond correctly to them, there are other more specific medications approved by the FDA that help control these conditions.

-Patient allergic rhinitis and asthma: they must make sure to be very strict with their nasal medications. For patients with asthma, it is vitally important to be aware of other environmental factors as well, for example, at this time when Puerto Ricothese patients can be affected by dust from the Sahara, and if you are not well prepared, this can exacerbate the symptoms.

-Patients with allergies to food: in addition to keeping in mind which are the foods that lead to developing allergies, it is necessary for the patient to have a dialogue with his family and with close people, because this undoubtedly has a psychosocial change in the patient . For this reason, the allergist recommends, in addition to taking essential medications, that you should be accompanied by a primary care physician and, if possible, by a psychologist.

“If you already have an allergy, depending on the severity, for example nasal, antihistamines are important. If you have an allergy to food or aspirin, it is always important to load the epinephrine pen, this is the only treatment for a allergic reaction such as anaphylaxis”, concludes the allergist.