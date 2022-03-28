The quality of our life is given by many factors. We often focus on some of them, such as nutrition and physical activity. Yet there are many other components that affect our physical and mental state, even if we tend to underestimate them.

In this regard, a research carried out recently by researchers from the Institute for Global Health in Barcelona would seem interesting. Scholars have tried to determine the harmful effects that noisy pollution would have on our health. The results would highlight how this type of pollution is profoundly harmful to us, although we do not notice the effects. Below we go into the matter through the words of the experts.

A widely overlooked risk factor

Noisy pollution is never considered a major risk factor, yet it could lead to problems with physical and psychological well-being. Possible consequences include hypertension and diabetes, but also depression and insomnia.

To understand how this factor can negatively affect our lives, a team of researchers conducted a large study on the subject.

Scientists recorded noise pollution levels in 749 European cities. With their research, they would have found that about half of the population monitored would be subjected to too high levels of noise. More than 60 million European citizens would be exposed to excessive noise pollution, in relation to the parameters established by the WHO (53 decibels on average per day).

Among the noisiest cities would be Rome, Oslo, Paris and Vienna. On average, however, cities such as Lisbon, Madrid, Amsterdam and Copenhagen would be included. Quite silent would be Berlin and Brussels.

Below we see the possible risks of continuous exposure to excessive noise, always listed by researchers.

Hypertension and diabetes, depression and sleep disturbances would also be caused by this much neglected factor

As mentioned, noise pollution would not only be annoying. Continued exposure to excessive noise would cause serious problems for our body and mind, according to experts.

Scholars say noisy pollution would lead to the production of stress hormones. These would first cause an increase in blood pressure and heart rate. Consequently, the risks of cardiovascular disease and chronic diseases such as diabetes would increase.

In addition, noisy pollution would also cause anxiety and psychological disturbances. It would be a risk factor linked to depression and sleep disorders. In conclusion, experts estimate, limiting noisy pollution would prevent around 3,600 deaths per year.

