Hypertension possible symptom of a serious disease that could cause multi-organ damage

Attending the review annually, as a preventive method, low-fat diets and exercise are the recommendations to prevent pressure from rising due to common causes.

Dr. Yussel García, Medical Director, Hospital de la Concepción in San Germán. | Photos: Provided by the specialists to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

“Hypertension is the silent killer, it is common and unless it is measured all the time, it will not be possible to know who is hypertensive, but it is highly prevalent”, Dr. Yussel García, Medical Director, Hospital de la Concepción in San Germán in an interview exclusive with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

This is an illness chronic or transitory, very frequent nowadays, that presents high comorbidity, because once symptoms begin to appear, it is due to the increase in values ​​and also increases the risk; Depending on its severity, it will directly affect existing diseases or also generate more conditions to the patient’s health.

As stated by Dr. Yussel García, “high blood pressure is not only a marker of an illness more severe that may be hidden, such as heart or brain disease, whose first symptoms may be high blood pressure.

High blood pressure can arise from various and multiple factors, so it is difficult to determine what the starting point is, this disease occurs with a higher incidence in men over 45 years of age and women over 55 years of age, and it must be taken into account that once the values ​​are high, and they are recurrent, medical management should be started either with pharmacology or as managed by your primary care physician.

As a first parameter, the primary physician, in charge of guiding the patient in prevention and depending on the case, does present an illness chronic, in charge of accompanying the patient and guaranteeing navigability by the necessary specialties; You will need to evaluate your current values ​​and your medical history to determine if you are a transient or chronic case.

Can hypertension be prevented?

Prevention has to start working from the moment the patient does the go from pediatrician to doctor primary, since once the patient reaches the age of majority, important health aspects such as pressure values, blood test shots and all the necessary prevention information.

Although hypertension has an incidence in older people, it can be present at any stage of life, so the primary care physician is constantly evaluating these aspects, but it must be the patient’s commitment to follow up.

In addition to this, you must take a low-fat dietin sodium, and exercising regularly, specifically cardiovascular exercises, as healthy habits that guarantee a healthy lifestyle, favoring prevention and helping in both chronic and transitory cases.

“A person who has high blood pressure due to renal or cardiac causes, by having a healthy lifestyle, can reduce the probability of suffering hypertension; if there are various causes such as hormonal, this lifestyle and regular visits to the doctor are prevention, they have to be both,” added Dr. Yussel García.

Are there transient causes in high pressure?

Yes, just as cases can occur where high pressure derives from an illness chronic, where there are debuts -beginnings of hypertension-, or that the increase in pressure occurs as a symptom of these diseases; there are also transitory causes. This is how Dr. García presents it, “There are people who can raise their blood pressure due to hormonal causes, and when the hormonal problem is solved, it returns to normal and they no longer have high blood pressure problems.”

They also occur in patterns of increased pressure, due to psychological factors, since a person who is facing severe anxiety or a period of intense stress may present symptoms of high blood pressure.

However, these symptoms due to psychological factors, depending on the patient’s body and organism, can and should be transitory phases, depending on how the body responds and if they do not occur in patients with comorbidities.

Risk of high pressure or hypertension in the body.

When a patient already has a diagnosis of hypertension, and is subjected to anxiety or stress, it can affect other organs such as the brain, heart or kidneys, causing irreversible kidney or cardiovascular damage, worsening a prevalent comorbidity in the patient.

“When high pressure gives symptoms, headache, blurred vision, dizziness, it’s already late, it’s already doing damage to different organs, high pressure doesn’t warn”, states Dr. Yussel García, in addition to opening the recommendation to the prevention that can avoid these affections in organs, if a judicious follow-up of the patient’s health status is carried out.

He is the primary doctor, the one in charge of doing a step by step, in the treatment of this condition, so once it is detected it will be determined if the initial treatment will be done through pharmacology, as appropriate, or if there will be an accompaniment and change in Lifestyle.

risk values

These values ​​are defined according to the patient’s age and type of comorbidities. As a general rule, if more than two times the result is greater than or equal to 140/90, you should see your primary care physician to continue close monitoring.

