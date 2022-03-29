Hypertrophic heart disease is a condition that is disabling, emphasizes cardiologist Dr. Molinary

The specialist refers that this type of patients should avoid physical exercises that alter their cardiac function.

Dr. Luis Molinary, cardiologist. Photo: Archive of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Photo: Fabiola Plaza.

“It is a condition that is disabling”, that is how he described the cardiologist Luis Molinary on the hypertrophic heart diseasewhich is similar to when someone goes to a gym and the muscle gets bigger, it gets bigger with increasing resistance, and the heart is another muscle in the body, and some conditions cause it to get bigger, hypertrophic, thick and this is not good for the heart.

This condition is generally hereditary, passing from generation to generation, so apart from the symptoms, after looking for them, a good family history should be done, since it involves three things: the family history, the physical examination more symptoms, he explained.

Symptoms can range from arrhythmia to fatigue, shortness of breath, tiredness on minimal exertion, shortness of breath or oxygen; Some patients have chest pain and even strokes, but these symptoms are common in other conditions, so the three factors mentioned must be taken into account.

You may also experience syncope, or loss of consciousness, which can make the patient feel dizzy, nauseous, blurry vision, break out in a cold sweat, and cause the patient to collapse. Some recover, but others suffer from sudden death, he adds.

A patient who has the associated symptoms indicated and syncope appears raises a flag high to suspect this condition. Through an electrocardiogram, the doctor can identify the changes present and have another flag of suspicion. If there are no people who know about resuscitation, the patient may die.

There are other deeper studies sent by the cardiologist and that can help determine the diagnosis and possible treatment.

There are types of patients, according to the specialist, such as athletes, who can collapse on the courts and suffer from hypertrophic heart disease, especially in the American continent, says the specialist. If he is a high-performance athlete, he may not be able to compete again.

In the general population, those who have this condition and are undiagnosed -given that the prevalence is 1 in 200-, are affected by chest pain, heart failure, arrhythmias, this affects their quality of life.

There is a hypertrophic heart disease which is obstructive and another which is not, and whether the patient can exercise or not will depend on this. But, in general terms, in these patients, exercise is not recommended until they can be integrated into daily life, when the condition begins to be treated.

“The frequency of any symptom is going to increase and you have to pay attention to them to go to the specialist on time,” he said.

