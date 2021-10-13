News

Hypnotic, JD Pardo joins the cast of the new film by Robert Rodriguez

According to reports exclusively Deadline, there is a new entry in the cast of Hypnotic, the new work of Robert Rodriguez. This is JD Pardo, who will act together with Ben Affleck and Alice Braga. Filming for the film is currently underway in Texas.

JD Pardo, born in 1980, is best known for the Mayans MC series. Recently we also saw him in a cameo in Fast & Furious 9, in which he plays Jack Toretto. Among his latest works is the Amazon series The Terminal List, in which he stars alongside Chris Pratt. Coming soon, however, he will be in Violence Of Action alongside Chris Pine and Ben Foster.

Hypnotic tells the story of a detective (Ben Affleck) who becomes embroiled in a mystery involving his missing daughter (Hala Finley) and a secret government program as he investigates an intricate series of crimes.

According to a recent statement by Robert Rodriguez, Hypnotic is like Hitchcock on steroids. The director also wrote the script for the film, alongside Max Borenstein, and is among the producers, alongside Studio 8’s Jeff Robinov and John Graham and Solstice Studios.

In addition to the names already mentioned, they are part of the cast of Hypnotic, among others, also Dayo Okeniyi and William Fichtner.

