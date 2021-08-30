Hypnotic, Robert Rodriguez on his new film with Ben Affleck: “It’s a Hitchcock thriller made of steroids”

Robert Rodriguez’s new film, Hypnotic, starring Ben Affleck, will start production soon, and the director couldn’t be more excited about it, so much so that he calls it a steroid-filled Hitchockian thriller.

The always busy Robert Rodriguez is about to begin with the filming of Hypnotic, a new movie original starring Ben Affleck, and according to what he says, we will be faced with a film very Hitchcock, but even more insane.

The film, which also stars Alice Braga among its main actors, will follow the story of a detective in search of his own daughter, who in the meantime will be involved in a mystery concerning a secret government program.

“Filming was supposed to begin last April, but the pandemic has moved it six months, and then again and again. Now, fingers crossed, we should start shooting in six weeks. We are in the pre-production phase“Rodriguez revealed to the Collider site.” Now we are proceeding with the rest of the castings, because so far it has been difficult for us, with the delta variant and the risk that it could be postponed again “.

“This is an independent project. Disney + might also say ‘Oh, we need this product, so we’re going to shoot anyway.’ But if you’re shooting a standalone product, you need to have insurance. And at the moment the insurance companies are all on who goes there, they worry that the new variant will stop the production of a film, because they too need the money, and so they would lose it. So it’s a risk“.

“But it’s going to be a fun movie and it’s going to be fun to shoot. It’s like a Hitchcock thriller but on steroids!“anticipates the director, who also wrote the screenplay together with Max Borenstein”That’s all I can tell you at the moment. But as soon as you see the first trailer, you will say ‘Oh, sure. I’m already in front of the screen! ‘. It’s that kind of movie. Lots of plot twists and unexpected twists. Really exciting“.

“It is not something you would normally see around, and it has a large casr. It will be really energetic. And this is one of my favorite stories. I started writing it in 2022, so I’ve been working on it for a long time, and I couldn’t wait to make it. And finally there we are“he concludes.