Hypnotic: the review – Nocturno

Hypnotic is a 2021 film, directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote.

The important thing is that the viewer understands one thing: there are no wizards and saviors. There are no paths to rebirth that we don’t have to walk all the way alone. Dr. Collin Meade (Jason O’Mara) seems to have the magic wand to solve other people’s messes, but it’s all an illusion that poor unsuspecting patients will pay dearly. Kate Siegel (who is called Jenn in the film) comes from a terrible trauma. She lost her newborn baby and hasn’t been able to smile since that day. Drive your partner away and quit your job. He drags himself on getting drunk and hiding from everything and everyone. The choice to go to therapy and undergo hypnosis could restore her to life but instead throws her into a vortex of death and another string of trauma, to which however the woman will decide to react, fighting against the bad psychiatrist and coming out stronger. before. The message is clear: to heal from a bereavement it takes more bereavement and even a murder, in fact fighting for your life allows you to rediscover its importance and no longer let yourself languish in a living room watching cabbage movies on Netflix. In short, nothing is better than a super-serial killer to get out of depression. The real reasons that push the judgment of Hypnotic towards the bottom, it is not so much the predictable plot, the uninspired interpretation of a cast that we would call television, if by now TV were not the qualitative narrative rebirth that Cinema has not been able to conceive for many years, and above all if it existed still a separative limit from what we see in the room and what we use on the PC or a now computerized cathode.

No, the contempt for such a foolish film is that it rests once again on a stereotypical, demonizing and phony vision of psychiatry and hypnosis. To begin with in the United States, hardly anyone goes to sit on an analyst’s couch anymore. There are other forms of psycho-animist assistance, much more launched and apparently effective than the classic dandy with a deep look and immersed in a study that seems a cross between a macrobiotic disco and a psycho-trap spaceship. Horror writers might go hunting in those directions but they still blame the old-fashioned Jungians. Poor Kate Siegel, ugly and impoverished for the part, is almost worse off than Nicole Kidman in Destroyer of Kusama. You can’t look at the lofty suits and dresses she wears, worthy of the costume designer The Walking Dead at the lowest point of his already miserable inspiration. And it is impossible to understand how the flowing and soft hair (which we remembered with pleasure after having seen it waving in Hush and in the series Hill House), looks almost like an ugly wig that she herself can’t wait to throw under a truck as soon as possible and then run away from the movie.

But removed these unpleasant subtleties, the real drama is how Coote and Angel, in league with screenwriter Richard D’Ovidio, have once again sold hypnosis as a powerful weapon capable of committing suicide (or push to other extreme acts). ) people, and just by saying a simple magic word on the phone. This is all bullshit. There is hypnosis and also what is termed hypnotic trance, but it is neither what we see in Hypnotic nor what we see in Get Out and in all the string of films that use this therapeutic practice as if it were an invisible gun in the hands of an analyst figure similar to that of the most vintage Universal mad scientist. The film is about the risks of entrusting yourself to someone and how this leap into the void is necessary every time you try your way to recovery without going it alone. Of course, American legitimist rhetoric far more willingly supports self-help and not delegation. You have to get by with your own hands, train yourself, be the architect of your destiny. If you put someone else in charge of your life, this might as well be a wizard, but if he were a psychopath without a license, then what would you do? Better to solve it on your own and eventually stuff yourself with psychotropic drugs and painkillers. The American market is unstoppable on this front.