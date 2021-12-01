Hypothesis Ballon d’Or 2020 for Lewa, but the organizers forget Pablito | News

France Football does not rule out the possibility of giving the Polish striker the trophy not awarded last year. Gaffe of those responsible for the award who do not mention Paolo Rossi among the winners of the past

France Football does not exclude the possibility of delivering to Robert Lewandowski the ‘Golden Ball’ 2020, an award that was not awarded last year due to the pandemic. “We don’t have to make hasty decisions. We can think about it but at the same time respect the history of Golden Ball, which is based on elections, “he said Pascal Ferré, editor-in-chief of France Football, at the ‘Watson’ news portal. However, the gaffe of the trophy delivery ceremony that he paid tribute to did not go unnoticed Diego Maradona And Gerd Muller, two winners who passed away recently, forgetting to Paolo Rossi, who won the Ballon d’Or in 1982.

Ferré, in this regard, commented: “I don’t want to get into this kind of controversy, whatever I said would be distorted. You can’t read every aspect of the ceremony in a controversial key. If ever needed, I’ll talk directly to the family. by Paolo Rossi “. Returning instead to the other topic of discussion, the failure to award Lewandowski, the editor-in-chief of France Football, speaking of what Messi said, who asked to retrospectively reward the Polish striker, added: “What Messi said was nice. and intelligent “. Last year Lewandowski was the big favorite. In Monday evening’s elections, the Pole finished second behind seven-time winner Messi. “I didn’t put Messi first. I chose Lewandowski first but I think Messi also deserved the Ballon d’Or,” added Ferré.