Hypothesis fifth dose of vaccine in autumn for the frail and the elderly

The administration of the fourth dose of vaccine for some categories began on 12 April, but it is struggling to take off. And there is already talk of a fifth dose for the same audience of the elderly and frail since autumn.

The fourth dose was recently authorized for the frail aged 60 to 79, for the over 80 and for the elderly in the RSA. The fourth administration is scheduled for last week for these categories, which are in addition to the immunosuppressed. Those who were positive after the third dose are exempted from the booster, which is recommended for all others, in view of a reduction in vaccination protection in the coming months.

The start, however, was not the best, and compared to expectations so far the audience of vaccinables has responded with little enthusiasm. However, the AIFA has assured that the recalls are safe, the level of antibodies rises again to the levels of the third dose and in Israel the serious cases have been reduced, “with a threefold reduction in hospitalizations: from 180 per 100 thousand vaccinated to 68”, the director of the agency said today Nicola Magrini.

The Aifa director recalled that “the fourth dose is an extra boost, offered to those who remain at risk, starting from the fact that after 4-5 months there is a gradual loss of effectiveness”. There was talk of the hypothesis for vaccinations “of the immune exhaustion, that is the lack of production of antibodies due to immune depletion after repeated stimuli, but it has been completely excluded, if we are talking about intervals between vaccinations of more than 4 months. With the fourth dose the antibodies return to increase above the levels of the third “.

For the rest of the population it is not yet clear what the decisions of the Ministry of Health will be. For the moment it is not planned to extend the fourth dose to other age groups. But from next autumn, with the drop in temperatures, it may be necessary to provide a fourth administration for other categories as well. There are two hypotheses: a fourth dose for all over 50s and over 60s, or a fourth dose of vaccine for all citizens. According to the consultant of the Minister of Health Speranza Walter Ricciardi this second way would be preferable. But the director general of Aifa Magrini said that the orientation is to involve the over-fifties. To date, however, there are no data that can justify a new mass vaccination, with a fourth dose even the youngest who do not have pathologies. Also according to the president of the Superior Health Council Franco Locatelli “Available studies indicate that in the younger, disease-free population there would be a marginal advantage for administering an additional dose.”

On the other hand, a fifth dose in the fall is almost safe for the categories for which the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine has already been authorized at this stage. “For October, let’s talk about the annual recall. At that point we will likely have new vaccines adapted to the variants “ Nicola Magrini explained to la Repubblica, e “for those who make the second call today there is also the autumn call”. Vaccination will probably be carried out with a drug adapted to one or more variants, and we speak of a vaccine against all coronaviruses: “It is one of the lines of research that are followed today, perhaps the most important – he added – but I estimate that it will still take at least a year “.