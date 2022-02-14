hypothesis gas stations closed during the night

The expensive bills, on which the government works to prepare a new decree, hangs on the heads of both families and businesses. The consequences of the increases, fueled by the winds of war on the Russian-Ukrainian border, can be manifold, and some of them are already visible.

For example, the hypothesis that i fuel dispensers renounce to be operational at night (self service), due to the high costs in relation to the lack of activity during the night.

Fuel stations closed at night?

According to the hypothesis of Paolo Castellanavice president of Figisc (Italian federation of Confcommercio fuel road plant managers), the service stations will in fact be destined to close during the night shift, to cope with the increase in lighting costs and almost zero sales in the evening. .

Still citing the difficulties of the workers in the sector, Paolo Castellana points out that for the same kW consumption, there has been an increase in the bill equal to one and a half times, if compared with the same period last year. Taking a practical example: it means that if in December 2020, 1,000 kW were spent 1,000 eurostoday they shell out for the same amount of energy 2,500 euros.

Cut costs

In the impossibility of acting on the final prices – on which the manager has very little room for maneuver – the only option is to cut costs, starting right from the night closure of the plants to save at least on charges in the hours of less activity.

