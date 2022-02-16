Hypothesis meeting of European leaders and G7 videocall on the Ukrainian – Europe crisis

BRUSSELS – “Most likely” on Thursday morning, before the start of the EU-African Union summit, there will be an extraordinary summit of European leaders on the Ukrainian crisis.

It is “possible” that on the Ukrainian crisis there will be an ad hoc session of European leaders on the sidelines of this week’s summit between the EU and the African Union. a senior official in Brussels anticipated this morning. The senior official also explained that there is the hypothesis of an extraordinary “probably virtual” summit of the leaders of the G7. “There is interest from some countries but the decision rests with Berlin”, the current president.

On the hypothesis of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, as early as Wednesday, according to intelligence updates, “we see that there are no signs of de-escalation. But we do not know if the decision has already been taken by Russia or if Moscow is bluffing “, the official stressed, explaining that the Union” should remain fully committed to pursuing the diplomatic effort although we know it is difficult “. , from the EU there is “political and financial support. Kiev is asking us to make further decisions in the macro-economic sector, “he explained.

“The Commission is finalizing the preparation of the sanctions package” in the event of a military attack by Russia on Ukraine, but the final decision still lies with the EU Council. “The package of sanctions is not something easy to decide. There are 27 member countries and we have to decide the ‘magnitude’ of the measures”, said the official, noting the sensitivity of the energy dossier. And, he added, there is the question of the so-called “trigger” that would trigger the sanctions.

“It is not excluded that other aggressive initiatives by Russia other than a” real “invasion will trigger them”, explained the senior European official. “The more our response will be firm, the more painful it could be”, the European source also noted, recalling that “it is no secret” that the EU “needs gas from Russia”. “We are right when we want to implement the green deal because energy is a geopolitical fact. But it is something in the medium and long term and for this reason we are working with other possible partners on possible supplies in the event of an emergency of natural gas and gas. liquefied natural. Partners such as Algeria, USA and Qatar “, he added.

“Ukraine has chosen democratic principles, the democratic model and perhaps this is also the reason for Moscow’s constant destabilization action. The West and the EU have a responsibility not to leave this choice of the Ukrainian people unsatisfied” , the senior European official explained, underlining that, on the European response, the EU “is ready and will be coordinated with NATO. It is important to be united among member countries and also with our Western partners”. On the role of China in the Ukrainian crisis, the European source limited itself to remarking that “there is a pressure on our democratic model. We feel it from outside and from within. It is an attack on democratic values. We have also seen it with Afghanistan, there is an attempt to present the EU as unreliable “.