Hypothesis Napoli-Nigeria-Osimhen clash! In the event of a new fracture, a millionaire compensation will be requested

The hypothesis of a clash between the Naples, the Nigerian federation and the footballer himself. Everything will depend on the Tac control to which the center forward will be subjected tomorrow morning at the clinic Pine forest Great in the presence of the social doctor Raffaele Canon and the surgeon who operated on him last November 23, Professor Gianpaolo Tartar. Tuttosport talks about it.

“Were he with Napoli, he could be available against Salernitana on January 23. If Nigeria decides to field him when the Napoli medical staff have indicated, he could be in the second round of the African Cup, scheduled for January 23. Based on these assessments, the doctors’ negative opinion will arrive today so that the player can leave to join his national team.

Decision that is taken above all in the interest of the player: if he were to fracture again, his career could be compromised and Napoli would ask Nigeria for damages for several million euros. What if the Nigerian federation decides to convene Osimhen anyway? At that point the clash would also widen towards the player, because it would violate a decision made by the club on the basis of a medical evaluation regarding his physical condition and the risk that Victor himself would decide to take by participating in a continental competition. without being in the proper physical condition and with a fractured cheekbone not yet fully welded “